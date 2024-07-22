WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames on Web for Privacy and Easier Connections

In the digital age, WhatsApp has established itself as a primary communication tool across the globe, linking individuals and businesses seamlessly. Now, it’s set to add a significant update that could redefine how users interact online.

Enhancing Privacy with Usernames

WhatsApp is in the process of developing a feature for its web version that would let users communicate using usernames instead of phone numbers. This update focuses on improving privacy and simplifying the user experience by enabling people to connect through unique identifiers. According to sources, this feature aims to allow users to engage more freely, without the need to share personal contact details, thereby increasing security and convenience.

Personalized User Profiles

First hinted at last year, the plan involves personalizing user profiles on WhatsApp Web. This adjustment will enable individuals to find and interact with others through usernames. The proposed change is intended to enhance user privacy by eliminating the need to exchange phone numbers. A newly designed interface, as revealed in recent updates, indicates WhatsApp’s commitment to refining this feature.

Unique and Secure Usernames

Unlike other platforms where usernames include tags, WhatsApp intends to offer completely unique usernames without duplicates. During the initial setup, users will be able to choose their preferred username, provided it’s not already in use. This setup is designed to fortify privacy, making it easier to connect without exposing phone numbers, although existing contacts will still have access via the usual methods.

Control Over Contacts

With the new system, WhatsApp users will have added control over who can contact them, enhancing personal security. Knowing someone’s username or having their phone number will be the only way to initiate contact, ensuring a higher level of privacy management.

Ongoing Development

The development of this feature is still underway, and details about its official release and operational specifics remain undisclosed. As WhatsApp continues to enhance this functionality, users can look forward to a more private and streamlined communication experience.