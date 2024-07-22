Nubia Z60S Pro: A First Look at Design and Specifications Ahead of the July 23 Launch

Tomorrow, Nubia is set to introduce its latest flagship devices, the Nubia Z60S Pro and the Nubia Z60 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Edition, in China. While the design and chipset of the Ultra model have been confirmed by the company, exciting new details have emerged about the Pro model just a day before its debut.

Design and Aesthetics

The Nubia Z60S Pro shares aesthetic similarities with its previous iteration, the Nubia Z50S Pro, which was launched in July 2023. The official poster for the Z60S Pro showcases these design elements, maintaining continuity in its visual appeal. The device features a distinctive rear panel adorned with a large camera module that incorporates a triple camera setup. Positioned at the top-left corner outside the camera island is an LED flash unit, while the right edge of the phone houses an alert slider, volume rocker, and a striking red-colored power button. It will be available in an array of colors including black, silver, and turquoise.

Screen and Hardware

The Nubia Z60S Pro is designed with a flat OLED panel, which is expected to support a 1.5K resolution, providing sharp and vivid visuals. Underneath its sleek exterior lies the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, complemented by a robust 5,100mAh battery capable of 80W rapid charging. This ensures that the device not only runs smoothly but also stays powered throughout the day. Additionally, the phone will feature two-way satellite connectivity, a metal middle frame, and a glass back, enhancing both functionality and durability.

Camera Capabilities

Focusing on the camera capabilities, the Nubia Z60S Pro is equipped with an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, boasting a 35mm focal length and an f/1.9 aperture for superior photo quality. The camera system is also anticipated to include an ultrawide 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50D40 lens with a 125-degree field of view and autofocus capability, alongside an OIS-assisted 8-megapixel Hynix HI847 telephoto camera. These features suggest that the Pro model will maintain the high photographic standards set by its predecessor.