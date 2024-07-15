Whirlpool of India Introduces Ice Magic Pro Glass Door Refrigerators: Where Heritage Meets Modernity

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has unveiled the Ice Magic Pro Glass Door refrigerator range, a fusion of elegant design and advanced technology. This new line of single-door refrigerators is inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage, bringing a touch of artistry to modern Indian homes.

Celebrating Indian Artistry

The Ice Magic Pro Glass Door range showcases three distinctive designs—Gold Dust, Silvia, and Night Bloom—each paying homage to India’s diverse arts and cultural traditions.

Gold Dust: Inspired by the intricate patterns and warm hues of the renowned Pashmina shawls, this design celebrates the craftsmanship of Kashmir.

Silvia: A tribute to Indian silver artistry, Silvia incorporates floral and natural motifs, showcasing a deep-rooted pride in heritage.

Night Bloom: This design captures the serenity and devotion of Indian culture by depicting moonlit flowers against a night sky.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Performance

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these refrigerators are equipped with innovative features for superior functionality:

Up to 7 Days of Garden Freshness: The Micro block Technology preserves the nutritional value of food, ensuring garden freshness for up to seven days.*

Milk Preservation During Power Cuts: A unique feature allows for up to 12 hours of milk preservation even during power outages, maintaining freshness and quality.

Insulated Capillary Technology: This technology enables faster cooling and minimizes temperature fluctuations.

Ample Storage Space: The refrigerators offer effective space management, accommodating even large vessels.

Energy Efficiency: Designed with energy conservation in mind, this range helps reduce electricity consumption.

A Vision for Enhanced Lifestyles

Mr. Kumar Gaurav Singh, Vice President-Marketing at Whirlpool of India, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing customers’ lifestyles through stylish, functional, and durable products. He emphasized that the Ice Magic Pro Glass Door range reflects Whirlpool’s dedication to not only manufacturing appliances but also inspiring dreams and enriching lives.

The Ice Magic Pro Glass Door refrigerators are now available in 192L and 207L capacities.