Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport Earbuds: A New Era in Fitness Audio

Sennheiser, a leading name in audio technology, has launched the MOMENTUM Sport earbuds, designed to revolutionize the way athletes and fitness enthusiasts experience sound during workouts. These state-of-the-art earbuds combine Sennheiser’s renowned sound quality with cutting-edge fitness tracking capabilities.

The Rhythm of Your Heart: In-Ear Biometric Tracking

MOMENTUM Sport earbuds integrate photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensors and body temperature sensors, providing real-time biometric data that can be utilized by popular fitness apps and devices. This allows users to monitor their workouts more effectively, optimize training, and push their limits safely.

Polar Flow and Fitness Ecosystem Integrations

These earbuds seamlessly integrate with various sports devices and apps, including Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, and Strava. Notably, MOMENTUM Sport is the first non-Polar product to offer full access to Polar’s elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics ecosystem through the Polar Flow app. This integration provides users with expert-tier performance tracking, training analytics, smart coaching, and voice guidance.

Hi-Fidelity Fitness: Superior Sound for Active Lifestyles

Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM Sport earbuds feature an all-new 10mm transducer, delivering vivid sound and impressive bass. The earbuds are designed to mitigate the occlusion effect, minimizing distractions like footstep noise and breathing. Additionally, they offer selectable Transparency, Anti-wind, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling modes for enhanced environmental awareness and versatility.

Ready for Any Workout: Durability and Convenience

MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are built to withstand the rigors of any workout with their IP55 sweat and water resistance, shock-proof chassis, and clog-resistant ear tips. They come with a variety of interchangeable ear fins and ear tips for a personalized and secure fit, along with a robust carrying case that provides up to three additional charges, extending playback time to 24 hours.

Pricing and Availability

MOMENTUM Sport earbuds are available in three colorways – Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite – and can be purchased at a special price of INR 27,990 with a 2-year warranty. They are available on the Sennheiser webshop, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.