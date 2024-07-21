Windows 11 24H2 to Streamline Updates with Checkpoint Cumulative Updates

Microsoft has recently unveiled the release timeline for Windows 11 24H2, along with a groundbreaking update mechanism called “checkpoint cumulative updates.” This innovative approach aims to revolutionize the way Windows 11 PCs receive updates, promising smaller and more efficient monthly updates while delivering new features.

What are Checkpoint Cumulative Updates?

The core concept behind checkpoint cumulative updates is to streamline the update process by reducing the size of update files. When a new update becomes available, your PC will only download the components that are missing or have been updated since the last checkpoint cumulative update. This eliminates the need to download the entire update package, saving time and bandwidth.

Addressing Windows 11 Update Challenges

Traditional Windows updates tend to increase in size over time due to the accumulation of new features and patches. This can lead to lengthy download and installation times. Checkpoint cumulative updates tackle this issue by only downloading the necessary changes, resulting in smaller and faster updates.

Microsoft’s Approach

Microsoft plans to release cumulative updates as checkpoints periodically. This means that users will initially download a larger checkpoint update, followed by smaller, incremental updates containing only the changes since the last checkpoint. This approach not only benefits users by reducing download times but also eases the burden on Microsoft’s update infrastructure.

When Will This Take Effect?

The checkpoint cumulative update system will be implemented with the release of Windows 11 24H2, which is expected in the coming months. This update model will also extend to Windows Server 2025. However, Windows 10 users will not be included in this change, as the consumer editions of Windows 10 are nearing retirement.

User Experience and Additional Notes

The installation process for checkpoint cumulative updates will remain unchanged for most users, including those utilizing Windows Update for Business, Windows Autopatch, or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Users who download updates from the Microsoft Update Catalog will notice multiple update package files corresponding to different checkpoints.

While the Windows 11 update mechanism is set to improve with the introduction of checkpoint cumulative updates, challenges such as persistent bugs continue to affect the user experience. Nevertheless, this new approach promises to make Windows 11 updates more efficient and user-friendly in the long run.