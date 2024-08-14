Wipro’s Swift Leadership Change: Sandhya Arun Steps in as CTO Hours After Subha Tatavarti’s Departure

Wipro appoints Sandhya Arun as CTO, hours after Subha Tatavarti's exit. Arun brings vast experience in tech innovation and AI leadership to her new role.

In a rapid leadership transition, Wipro has announced the appointment of Sandhya Arun as its new chief technology officer (CTO), just hours after the resignation of Subha Tatavarti, who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside of the company.

Arun’s Ascension to CTO

Arun, a seasoned leader within Wipro for the past eight years, has been recognized for her significant contributions to technological advancement, driving digital transformation, and spearheading the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). In her new role, she will be reporting directly to Hari Shetty, the chief technology and strategy officer.

Arun’s Proven Track Record

Arun played a key role as one of the founding leaders of Wipro Digital, where her strategic partnerships were instrumental in facilitating the digital transformation journeys of clients. Most recently, as Vice-President and AI Transformation Strategist, she demonstrated exceptional leadership in bolstering Wipro’s AI capabilities, ensuring client success, and fostering organizational growth.

With a career spanning 30 years, Arun has showcased her versatility by excelling in various roles across domains such as technology consulting, cloud and engineering transformation, digital commerce, and marketing.

Wipro’s Ongoing Organizational Restructuring

This leadership change comes amidst an ongoing organizational restructuring at Wipro under the guidance of its new CEO Srini Pallia. The company recently elevated three veterans, including Nanda Kishore, Dilip Dialani, and Aathir Ahad, to key positions. At the same time, Ajit Mahale, a senior executive who joined under former CEO Thierry Delaporte, has decided to depart from the company.

Wipro’s swift appointment of Sandhya Arun as CTO underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining strong leadership in the face of change. Arun’s extensive experience and proven track record within the company position her well to guide Wipro’s technological vision and strategy moving forward.