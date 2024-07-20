Xiaomi Introduces MIX Flip: A New Era of Flip Phones in India

Xiaomi has made a splash in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its inaugural flip phone, the MIX Flip. This innovative device, unveiled alongside the MIX Fold 4, combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek foldable design, setting a new standard for flip phones in India.

Visually Stunning Displays:

The MIX Flip boasts a captivating 6.86-inch TCL C8+ 1.5K AMOLED main display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for optimized power efficiency. This display ensures vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling, making it a joy to use for multimedia consumption and gaming. The outer display, a 4-inch TCL C8+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, offers similar high-quality visuals with a quad-curved design for ergonomic handling.

Reimagined Outer Display Interaction:

Xiaomi has revolutionized the way users interact with the outer display of the MIX Flip. When folded, the outer display transforms into a fully functional “compact phone,” allowing users to access a wide range of features and apps without needing to unfold the device. Comprehensive gestures, swipe-down notifications, a control center, and a full-display keyboard make it a versatile tool for staying connected on the go.

Unleashing Performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3:

At the heart of the MIX Flip lies the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, ensuring exceptional performance for even the most demanding tasks and games. To maintain optimal temperatures, smooth scrolling has integrated a sophisticated 3D cooling system with a large 3500mm² vapor chamber and a unique “staircase” design for efficient heat dissipation. This ensures a smooth and lag-free user experience.

Seamless Software Experience with HyperOS:

Xiaomi’s custom HyperOS, based on Android 14, is tailored for the foldable form factor and provides a seamless user experience. It optimizes app layouts and navigation for the unique dual-screen setup, making the MIX Flip intuitive and easy to use.

Leica Optics for Exceptional Photography:

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by the Leica Summilux lenses on the MIX Flip. The primary 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor with OIS and an f/1.7 aperture captures stunning photos with exceptional clarity and detail. The 50MP 47mm 3x Leica floating telephoto lens adds versatility for capturing distant subjects and creative macro shots. Xiaomi’s AISP large model computational photography platform further enhances the phone’s imaging capabilities.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging:

The MIX Flip features a robust 4780mAh battery, exceeding the capacity of Xiaomi’s flagship Xiaomi 14. Xiaomi’s Surge battery technology with silicon-carbon anode promises exceptional longevity, maintaining at least 80% capacity after 1600 cycles. Additionally, 67W fast charging ensures that the phone is ready for action in no time.

Stylish Variants and Premium Build:

Xiaomi offers the MIX Flip in an array of stylish colors, including White, Black, Purple, and a special Xiaomi nylon fiber edition for added durability. The phone’s premium build materials and meticulous craftsmanship make it a true fashion statement.

Pricing and Availability in India:

The Xiaomi MIX Flip is available in three configurations, with prices starting at ₹69,085 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are also available at ₹74,845 and ₹84,060, respectively. Consumers in India can pre-order the MIX Flip now, with sales commencing on July 23rd.

Xiaomi’s MIX Flip represents a significant leap forward in flip phone technology, combining innovative design with powerful features and a user-friendly experience. It is poised to make a mark in the Indian market and redefine what consumers can expect from a foldable smartphone.