HONOR 200 Series: Midnight Launch on July 20th with Exclusive Prime Day Deals!

The highly anticipated HONOR 200 series, comprising the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200, is set to launch on July 20th at midnight, available on Amazon.in, explorehonor.com, and select retail stores. This series is poised to redefine smartphone photography with its innovative AI-powered portrait capabilities, developed in collaboration with renowned Studio Harcourt.

Exceptional Photography with HONOR AI Portrait Engine

Both the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 boast impressive camera systems. The HONOR 200 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens, along with a 50MP front-facing camera. The HONOR 200 offers a similar configuration, excluding the telephoto lens.

The highlight of the series is the HONOR AI Portrait Engine, which utilizes AI algorithms to analyze lighting, skin tone, color temperatures, and scene composition to produce stunning, studio-quality portraits.

Powerful Performance and Long-Lasting Battery

The HONOR 200 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the HONOR 200 features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Both models are equipped with a 5200 mAh silicon-carbon battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Pro variant also supports 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge for convenient and fast charging.

Availability and Pricing

The HONOR 200 Pro, available in Ocean Cyan and Black, is priced at INR 57,999. During Amazon Prime Days (July 20th and 21st), customers can avail of an instant discount of INR 8,000, along with additional discounts for ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders.

The HONOR 200, available in Moonlight White and Black, comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB (INR 34,999) and 12GB+512GB (INR 39,999). During Prime Days, the 8GB+256GB variant can be purchased for as low as INR 29,999 after discounts.

Additional Benefits

In addition to the attractive pricing, HONOR is offering various benefits with the 200 series, including a one-time free screen replacement, assured buyback, extended warranty, door-to-door service, and cyber security cover.