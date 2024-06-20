Xiaomi Launches 6L Air Fryer: A Healthy Cooking Solution

Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L, designed to cater to families seeking healthier cooking options. This versatile kitchen appliance offers a range of cooking methods, providing a healthier alternative to traditional frying.

Adjustable Capacity for Versatile Cooking

The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L features an adjustable tray that allows users to switch between 6L and 3L capacities. This flexibility makes it suitable for both large family meals and smaller, more intimate cooking needs.

Powerful Heating for Quick Meals

Equipped with a 1500W power output, the air fryer heats up quickly and maintains a consistent temperature, ensuring food is cooked efficiently. This feature eliminates long preheating times, making meal preparation faster.

Pre-set Recipes for Convenience

The air fryer includes a touch control panel with 6 pre-set quick recipes, enabling users to prepare popular dishes with ease. It offers multiple cooking functions, such as grilling, baking, frying, toasting, roasting, defrosting, reheating, and dehydrating. This versatility helps save space and time in the kitchen.

Easy Cleaning with Non-stick Coating

The appliance comes with a double-layer non-stick coating, making cleaning simple. The removable drip tray and heat-resistant handle further enhance the convenience of maintenance.

Smart Touch Controls and Shake Reminder

The intuitive touch control panel features a shake reminder function, ensuring even cooking by prompting users to shake the basket at the right time. The LED display facilitates easy monitoring and adjustment of settings.

Precise Temperature Control

With a temperature range of 40°-200°C and a built-in NTC temperature sensor, the Xiaomi Air Fryer provides precise heat control for various cooking needs, from low-temperature fermentation to high-temperature frying.

Specifications

Capacity : 6L (adjustable to 3L)

: 6L (adjustable to 3L) Power : 1500W

: 1500W Pre-set Recipes : 6

: 6 Temperature Range : 40°-200°C

: 40°-200°C Cooking Functions: Grill, Bake, Fry, Toast, Roast, Defrost, Reheat, Dehydrate

The package includes an adjustable frying tray, a non-stick drip tray, and a user manual.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is priced at INR 5,999 and will be available from 21st June. Buyers can avail a discount of INR 1,000 with ICICI bank offers. It will be sold on Mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and through Xiaomi retail partners.