OPPO Reno12 5G Review: A Comprehensive Hands-On Experience

OPPO Reno12 5G review: In-depth hands-on experience with design, camera, performance, and more. Find out if it's worth your money!

After spending extensive time using the OPPO Reno12 5G, I am excited to share my in-depth review of this remarkable device. OPPO has consistently pushed the boundaries with its Reno series, and the Reno12 5G is no exception. From its sleek design to its powerful performance, this smartphone has a lot to offer. Let’s dive into the details.

Design and Build Quality

I have to say, the OPPO Reno12 5G is a real looker. The slim 7.6mm profile and feather-light 177g weight make it feel fantastic in my hand – I can comfortably hold it for hours. The Corning Gorilla Glass 7i feels incredibly solid; I’m not worried about everyday bumps or scratches. And that High-Strength Alloy Framework? It just screams durability.

The back is where things get interesting. OPPO’s Fluid Ripple Texture adds a subtle 3D effect that catches the light beautifully. I went with the Astro Silver, and I’m digging the futuristic spaceship vibe, but the Sunset Peach is super chill with its relaxed, retro aesthetic. If you prefer a classic look, the Matte Brown has a fingerprint-free finish that’s always a plus.

Oh, and did I mention it’s dust and water-resistant? IP65 rating, so I can take it on adventures without worry. The reinforced ports and openings, including the speakers, USB-C port, and SIM card tray, are a nice touch too. This phone feels well-built.

Display

I have to say, the 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View Screen on the Reno12 is a sight to behold. That FHD+ resolution (2412 × 1080) is sharp, and the 394 PPI pixel density makes everything look crisp and clear. But what really impressed me is the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate – scrolling feels incredibly smooth, and videos just pop. The AMOLED display technology ensures vibrant colors and deep blacks, further enhancing the visual experience.

Even in bright sunlight, I had no trouble seeing the screen thanks to that 1200 nits peak brightness. And when I fired up some HDR10+ content, the colors and contrast were amazing. It’s perfect for binge-watching my favorite shows or getting lost in a good game.

One thing I really appreciate is the attention to eye comfort. The low blue light hardware and up to 2160Hz high-frequency PWM Dimming make a noticeable difference, especially when I’m using the phone for long stretches. I can definitely tell that OPPO put some thought into making this display easy on the eyes.

Camera Performance

The Reno12’s camera system is a real treat for photography enthusiasts like me. The 50MP main camera, with that Sony LYT600 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), takes seriously sharp photos. I’m particularly impressed with the All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF – it locks onto focus lightning fast, even in tricky lighting. The 8MP ultra-wide camera with its 112-degree field of view is great for landscapes and group shots, and I’ve had fun getting up close with the 2MP macro lens.

But the Portrait Mode is where things get interesting. That in-sensor zoom tech delivers 2x digital zoom portraits that look incredibly crisp and detailed. I’ve taken some portraits that honestly rival those from more expensive cameras.

OPPO’s AI smarts really shine through here. The AI Eraser 2.0 is a lifesaver for removing photobombers and distractions, and AI Clear Face and AI Best Face make sure everyone in group photos looks their best by enhancing facial details and correcting closed-eye expressions.

The 32MP selfie camera is no slouch either. It supports autofocus and Portrait Mode, and I love being able to switch between 0.8x, 1x, and 2x zooms. The AI Portrait Retouching is subtle but effective – it detects and enhances up to 296 facial features in real-time, smoothing out imperfections without making me look fake.

Performance

Under the hood, the Reno12 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy For Reno mobile platform. That 4nm process definitely seems to make a difference, as the phone handles everything I throw at it without breaking a sweat. The octa-core CPU, with its mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, keeps things running smoothly while sipping power. And that MediaTek NPU 655? It seems to work some AI magic behind the scenes, making things look even better and run more efficiently.

The OPPO Reno12 5G scores 620,516 on Antutu, reflecting its capability to handle demanding applications and multitasking. On Geekbench, it achieves a single-core score of 542 and a multi-core score of 1,984, indicating solid performance across various tasks.

For gaming, the Reno12 5G performs well during intensive gameplay. Testing it on Asphalt 9, the game ran smoothly without lag or stutters, even during high-paced racing scenes, demonstrating the effectiveness of the GPU and the MediaTek platform in providing a seamless gaming experience.

I’ve noticed that ColorOS with its Trinity Engine really optimizes the whole system. It feels like the phone is always working in the background to keep things snappy and responsive. Even after a long day of heavy use, it still feels smooth as butter.

The 8GB of RAM is more than enough to juggle multiple apps without any slowdowns. And with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, I can store all my photos, videos, and apps without worry. The RAM-Vita technology is a nice touch too – I’ve noticed that apps stay responsive even after I’ve left them open for a while. And the fact that I can get even more RAM through expansion is just the icing on the cake.

Battery and Charging

One of the things I love most about the Reno12 is its battery life. That 5000mAh battery just keeps going and going, even with my heavy usage. And according to OPPO, it’ll still have over 80% of its capacity after four years, which is pretty awesome.

But what really blows me away is the 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. I mean, who has time to wait around for their phone to charge? With this thing, I can go from almost empty to fully charged in just 46 minutes. It’s seriously impressive and has saved me more than a few times when I’m in a hurry.

Connectivity

I’ve been really impressed with the Reno12’s connectivity. It seems like OPPO’s AI LinkBoost tech does a great job of keeping me connected, even in crowded places where I usually struggle with signal. Whether I’m on 5G, Wi-Fi 6, or Bluetooth 5.4, it just feels super reliable.

The BeaconLink feature is a cool addition too. It basically turns my phone into a walkie-talkie, letting me make voice calls over Bluetooth up to 30 meters away, even when there’s no cell service. I can see this being super handy in remote areas or at festivals where the network gets overloaded. It’s a small feature, but it could be a lifesaver in certain situations.

Audio

The Reno12’s dual stereo speakers pack a punch. I was pleasantly surprised by how loud and clear they are, even when I crank up the volume to that 300% Ultra Volume Mode. It’s perfect for watching videos or listening to music without headphones.

When I do use headphones, though, the Holo Audio tech is a real treat. It’s like the sound is coming from all around me, and it’s really cool how I can listen to multiple things at once without them getting jumbled together. It’s great for multitasking, like listening to music while browsing the web or following a recipe while listening to a podcast.

And speaking of multitasking, the AI Clear Voice feature is a godsend for phone calls. It does a fantastic job of filtering out background noise, so I can always hear the person on the other end loud and clear.

Software and Features

I’ve been testing out the OPPO Reno12, and one thing that’s really impressed me is ColorOS 14. Based on Android 14, it brings some genuinely useful enhancements to the table.

Security, productivity, and overall system longevity are all noticeably improved, which is always a plus. The AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini, is pretty cool – it learns what you do on the phone and suggests AI features that might be helpful. For example, if it notices you’re taking a lot of meeting notes, it might recommend the AI Recording Summary feature, which automatically captures key points from voice recordings.

File Dock is a lifesaver for keeping track of images, text, and other files across different apps. I can easily save something in one app and access it later in another, which is super convenient. Smart Touch lets you grab content from screenshots to use later, whether it’s text, an image, or even a QR code.

I’ve also found the AI Recording Summary feature to be a game-changer for meetings and interviews. It automatically generates concise summaries, saving me a ton of time transcribing notes. And I can’t tell you how many times Splash Touch has saved me in the rain! It lets me use my phone even when the screen is wet, so I can answer calls or texts without worrying about damaging it.

Price

The OPPO Reno12 5G starts at Rs. 35,000, reflecting its premium features and performance. While it might be slightly higher than some competitors, the Reno12 5G offers exceptional value for the price. Its cutting-edge design, stunning AMOLED display, versatile camera system with advanced AI capabilities, powerful MediaTek processor, long-lasting battery, and innovative connectivity features make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a top-tier smartphone experience.

Pros of the OPPO Reno12 5G

Sleek Design: Lightweight and durable with a stylish, textured finish.

Superior Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate offers vivid colors and sharp details.

Powerful Camera: 50MP main camera with advanced AI features for high-quality photos.

Robust Performance: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.

Long Battery Life: 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Advanced Connectivity: Supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and innovative communication features like BeaconLink.

Cons of the OPPO Reno12 5G

Price: May be expensive compared to competitors.

Bloatware: Pre-installed apps may affect performance and storage.

Camera Overprocessing: Some photos may appear overly processed.

Conclusion

Overall, my experience with the OPPO Reno12 5G has been fantastic. It’s a stylish and reliable phone that doesn’t compromise on performance. The camera, especially with the AI enhancements, is a standout feature for me. I’ve been really impressed with the quality of my photos and videos. Plus, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy For Reno chip keeps everything running smoothly, even when I’m multitasking or playing graphics-intensive games. And the cherry on top? The battery life is phenomenal.

OPPO has really hit the mark with the Reno12 5G. It’s a phone that looks great, performs well, and lasts all day. If you’re looking for a new phone, I definitely recommend giving the Reno12 5G a serious look. It’s a solid all-around choice that won’t disappoint.

OPPO Reno12 5G FAQ

Q: What is the price of the OPPO Reno12 5G?

A: The OPPO Reno12 5G starts at Rs. 35,000 in India.

Q: What are the standout features of the OPPO Reno12 5G?

A: The Reno12 5G boasts a sleek design, a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera system with advanced AI capabilities, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor for smooth performance, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and innovative connectivity features like 5G and BeaconLink.

Q: How does the camera perform?

A: The Reno12 5G’s camera system excels, featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS and All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF for fast focusing. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. The Portrait Mode with in-sensor zoom technology delivers impressive results, and AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Best Face enhance photos further. The 32MP selfie camera also produces excellent results with AI Portrait Retouching.

Q: How is the gaming performance on the Reno12 5G?

A: The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, along with ColorOS optimizations and 8GB of RAM, ensures smooth gaming performance. Even demanding games like Asphalt 9 run smoothly at high settings. The 120Hz AMOLED display further enhances the gaming experience.

Q: How long does the battery last?

A: The Reno12 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that easily lasts a full day of heavy use. OPPO claims it retains over 80% capacity even after four years. The 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge allows for a full charge in just 46 minutes.

Q: Does the Reno12 5G support 5G?

A: Yes, the Reno12 5G supports 5G connectivity for faster download and upload speeds.

Q: What are the color options for the Reno12 5G?

A: The Reno12 5G is available in Astro Silver, Sunset Peach, and Matte Brown.