5 Best New SUV Launches in India: Tata Curvv, Mahindra Thar 5 door, Nexon CNG

With the festive season around the corner and 2024 halfway through, the Indian automobile industry is abuzz with new SUV launches. As SUVs continue to dominate the market, here’s a look at some upcoming models that are generating significant anticipation.
1. Nissan X-Trail: A Long-Awaited Expansion
Nissan India is finally expanding its portfolio beyond the Magnite with the X-Trail. While available globally as a 5- and 7-seater, India will get the 7-seater model. It will feature a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system, offering 161 bhp and 300 Nm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
2. Mahindra Thar 5-door: A Revamped Classic
The highly anticipated Thar 5-door is set to debut on August 15. While exterior updates will be minor, the cabin is expected to be completely overhauled with a twin 10.25-inch infotainment system and driver’s console. It’s also rumored to get Level 2 ADAS safety features. The existing 2-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines will likely be retained.
3. Tata Curvv EV: A Stylish Electric SUV
Tata Motors’ new coupe SUV, the Curvv EV, is set to launch on August 7. Staying true to Tata’s design language, it features a split headlight cluster, wide front fascia, and signature LED DRLs. Tata claims a driving range of up to 500 km and a 50kW DC charging capability.
4. Citroen Basalt: A Bold New Entry
Citroen will officially unveil the Basalt on August 2, with prices expected later in the month. This coupe SUV boasts an aggressive design and a stylish sloping roofline. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 109 bhp.
5. Tata Nexon iCNG: Expanding CNG Options
Tata Motors is focusing on the CNG market with the upcoming Nexon iCNG. It will continue to feature a twin-cylinder CNG tank and offer a seamless shift between petrol and CNG modes.