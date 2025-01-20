After OnePlus 13 Launch: Grab the OnePlus 12 for Less than ₹55,000 on Flipkart

Post OnePlus 13 release, snag the OnePlus 12 on Flipkart for under ₹55,000 with additional bank discounts. Don’t miss out on this deal!

After OnePlus 13 Launch: Grab the OnePlus 12 for Less than ₹55,000...

With the launch of the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 12 has seen a notable price reduction. Originally listed at ₹64,999, the OnePlus 12 is now available on Flipkart for ₹55,700. Moreover, you can further reduce the cost with available bank offers, making it a steal at under ₹55,000.

OnePlus 12 Discount Details

Flipkart is offering a 14% discount on the OnePlus 12, reducing its price to ₹55,400. Additional savings are accessible through several bank offers:

Rs 1,500 off with HDFC bank credit card on EMI transactions.

with HDFC bank credit card on EMI transactions. Rs 1,250 off with HDFC bank credit card on EMI transactions.

with HDFC bank credit card on EMI transactions. Rs 1,000 off with HDFC bank credit card on normal transactions.

By leveraging these bank offers, customers can secure the OnePlus 12 for an even more attractive price.

What Makes the OnePlus 12 Worth It?

Despite the arrival of its successor, the OnePlus 12 remains a strong contender in the flagship market. It embodies the quintessential OnePlus experience—from its stylish design and robust display to high-performance capabilities. Additionally, this model introduces enhancements such as a periscope telephoto lens, wireless charging, and a unique marble finish available without waiting for a limited edition.

However, it’s worth noting some limitations, such as the underutilized camera potential and its relatively large size, which may not appeal to everyone. Despite these factors, the OnePlus 12 offers comprehensive value as a high-end smartphone.

Final Verdict

The OnePlus 12 provides a comprehensive package of style, performance, and innovation, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to purchase a premium smartphone at a competitive price, especially with the current discounts on Flipkart.

Source.