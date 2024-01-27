Agratas and Tata Technologies Collaborate to Boost Battery Solution Development

Agratas, a Tata Group global battery business, and Tata Technologies, a leader in product engineering and digital services, have officially announced their partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance Agratas’ product development and enterprise systems, focusing on the design, development, and manufacturing of battery solutions for mobility and energy sectors. The partnership leverages Tata Technologies’ extensive experience in product development, digital engineering, and manufacturing.

Key Highlights:

Agratas and Tata Technologies collaborate to accelerate product development in battery solutions.

The partnership will focus on integrating battery cells into modules and packs for various applications.

Tata Technologies to develop digital business architectures for Agratas’ gigafactories in India and the UK.

This alliance is part of Tata Group’s #OneTata approach, aiming to develop a comprehensive eMobility ecosystem.

Battery cell production for Agratas is set to commence in 2026, aiding customers like Tata Motors and JLR.

Agratas and Tata Technologies have joined forces to scale up Agratas’ capabilities in product development and enterprise systems. This collaboration is aimed at supporting the design, development, and manufacturing of battery solutions. It will focus on integrating battery cells into modules and packs, meeting diverse customer requirements in the mobility and energy sectors.

Through this partnership, Tata Technologies will also be developing digital business architectures to facilitate the production of battery solutions at Agratas’ gigafactories located in India and the UK. This effort is part of the broader Tata Group strategy to develop a holistic eMobility ecosystem, advancing Electric Vehicle production and adoption both in India and globally. The battery cell production at Agratas is expected to begin in 2026, which will support their anchor customers, Tata Motors and JLR, in their transition to electrification.

Tom Flack, CEO of Agratas, emphasized the commitment to delivering high-quality battery solutions and accelerating the transition to electric mobility and clean energy storage. He highlighted the strategic advantage of being part of the Tata Group and the expertise Tata Technologies brings in Electric Vehicle engineering.

Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Technologies, reiterated their commitment to innovating sustainable solutions across the eMobility value chain. He noted that the collaboration with Agratas underscores Tata Technologies’ expertise in Electric Vehicle engineering and digital transformation solutions.

In addition to product development, Tata Technologies is assisting Agratas in mobilizing resources by facilitating recruitment, onboarding, and supporting employee lifecycle activities during this critical growth phase. These efforts span various roles across the battery solution value chain, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of this collaboration.