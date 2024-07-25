Philips Audio Unveils the TAX2208 Bluetooth Party Speaker in India

TPV Technology has recently launched the Philips TAX2208 Bluetooth Party Speaker in India, promising a powerful audio experience that is portable and versatile.

Key Features

Powerful Sound: The TAX2208 boasts a 30W (Max) sound output, ensuring clear audio and deep bass.

Dynamic Party Atmosphere: Dynamic Bass Boost and Party Light modes elevate the party atmosphere with synchronized lighting effects.

Portable Design: The speaker’s compact design makes it easy to take the party anywhere.

Long Battery Life: Enjoy 7 hours of playtime, ensuring the music keeps going.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS): Pair two speakers for an even more immersive stereo sound experience.

Karaoke Ready: Built-in mic input and karaoke controls transform any space into a karaoke stage.

Connectivity Options: Connect via Bluetooth or audio-in for flexibility.

Executive Quote

Mr. Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director of Philips AVA & Soundbar Business at TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., expressed excitement about the launch, emphasizing the company’s commitment to providing innovative audio products with exceptional features.

Availability and Pricing

The Philips TAX2208 Bluetooth Party Speaker is now available at leading online and offline retailers across India for INR 5,490/-.