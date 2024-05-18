Amazfit Announces Zepp OS 3.5 Beta for Select Smartwatches

Zepp Health announces Zepp OS 3.5 beta for Amazfit smartwatches, featuring AI-powered Zepp Flow™ and enhanced navigation and fitness tracking

In a significant development for smartwatch enthusiasts, Zepp Health has announced the release of Zepp OS 3.5, a new beta operating system for its Amazfit line of smartwatches. This update, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, introduces a suite of advanced features designed to enhance user experience across multiple devices.

Key Features of Zepp OS 3.5

Zepp Flow™ Integration: The standout feature of Zepp OS 3.5 is Zepp Flow™, an AI-powered voice assistant designed to enable natural language interactions. Unlike traditional voice assistants that require specific commands, Zepp Flow™ allows users to interact with their devices more naturally. Whether setting reminders, initiating workouts, or checking real-time stats, users can now communicate with their smartwatches as if they were speaking to a personal assistant​​.

Enhanced Navigation and Fitness Tracking: Zepp OS 3.5 brings improvements in outdoor navigation and fitness tracking. The update includes offline maps and global ski resort navigation, allowing users to explore new terrains without relying on their smartphones. Enhanced breathing exercises, meditation tracking, and improved heart rate monitoring offer a more comprehensive view of health and fitness metrics​​.

Expanded Device Compatibility: The beta version of Zepp OS 3.5 is being rolled out in stages to various Amazfit devices. Initially, the Amazfit Balance series in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland received the update starting February 26, 2024. This rollout will extend to other regions, including France, Italy, Germany, and Spain by May 1, 2024. Additionally, models like the Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra will start receiving the update from May 28 through June 11, followed by the Amazfit Active on June 20​​.

User Experience and Feedback

Early adopters of the Zepp OS 3.5 beta have reported a smoother, more intuitive interaction with their devices. The AI-driven Zepp Flow™ has been particularly well-received for its ability to understand and process natural language commands without predefined triggers. This seamless integration aims to provide users with an uninterrupted and efficient experience, making daily tasks and fitness management more accessible and engaging​.

Future Prospects

Zepp Health’s commitment to innovation is evident in the continuous improvement of its operating systems and the introduction of AI-powered features. With Zepp OS 3.5, the company is setting a new standard in the wearable technology market, enhancing the functionality and user experience of its smartwatches. As the rollout progresses, more users will benefit from these advancements, positioning Amazfit devices as leading choices for fitness and lifestyle management​​.