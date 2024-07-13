iPhone 15 Price Drop: Now Just Rs. 20,150 on Amazon with Discounts & Exchange

The iPhone 15 has seen frequent discounts since its launch, offering potential buyers the chance to grab Apple’s latest smartphone at a reduced price. Amazon currently presents a notable deal on the iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black).
Discounted Price and Additional Savings
The iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is listed on Amazon for Rs. 79,900. However, with an 11% discount, the price drops to Rs. 70,999. An exchange offer allows customers to trade in their old phones, potentially saving up to Rs. 44,925, bringing the price down to Rs. 26,074.
Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can receive an extra discount of up to Rs. 5,924, making the final price an attractive Rs. 20,150.
iPhone 15 Features: A Brief Overview
- Display and Design: The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch display and comes in various colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. It retains the familiar design of previous models but introduces the popular Dynamic Island notch from the iPhone 14 Pro models.
- Camera: A 48-megapixel primary camera sensor promises improved photography in various lighting conditions.
- Battery Life: Apple claims “all-day battery life” for the iPhone 15, with real-world usage indicating it can last over 9 hours.
- Processor: The A16 Bionic chip powers the device, offering an upgrade from the A15 chip in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
- Charging Port: Notably, the iPhone 15 features a USB Type-C charging port, replacing the previous Lightning port.