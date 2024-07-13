iPhone 15 Price Drop: Now Just Rs. 20,150 on Amazon with Discounts & Exchange

iPhone 15 Price Drop: Now Just Rs. 20,150 on Amazon with Discounts...

The iPhone 15 has seen frequent discounts since its launch, offering potential buyers the chance to grab Apple’s latest smartphone at a reduced price. Amazon currently presents a notable deal on the iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black).

Discounted Price and Additional Savings

The iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is listed on Amazon for Rs. 79,900. However, with an 11% discount, the price drops to Rs. 70,999. An exchange offer allows customers to trade in their old phones, potentially saving up to Rs. 44,925, bringing the price down to Rs. 26,074.

Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can receive an extra discount of up to Rs. 5,924, making the final price an attractive Rs. 20,150.

iPhone 15 Features: A Brief Overview