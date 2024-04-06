Amazon Grand Festive Sale: Smart TVs See Major Discounts

Get the scoop on Amazon's Grand Festive Sale's massive discounts on smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and more. Upgrade your home entertainment now!

Amazon’s festive sales have become a staple for shoppers looking to snag deals on a variety of products, especially electronics. This year’s Grand Festive Sale has not disappointed, particularly in the smart TV category, where heavy discounts across brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and others have caught everyone’s attention.

The sale showcases a range of televisions, from budget-friendly models to high-end ones, all at reduced prices. For example, Samsung’s 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, known for supporting popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, was available at a 45% discount, slashing its price to Rs. 28,990 from Rs. 52,900. Meanwhile, Xiaomi offered its 32-inch 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV at a 52% discount, bringing its price down to just Rs. 11,999​.

One standout deal was on the Acer 43-inch V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV, which boasted features like Dual-band Wifi and 2-way Bluetooth. This model was available at a 49% discount, priced at Rs. 27,999​​. For those looking for larger screens, Sony, Samsung, LG, and others offered up to 60% off on their 65-inch 4K models​​.

Hisense’s offerings also stood out, particularly its QLED 4K TV 43U6K, which was marked down by 46%, to Rs. 26,990. This model is especially appealing to gamers, thanks to its refresh rate of up to 120Hz and auto low-latency feature for variable refresh rates (VRR)​​.

The sale also featured special discounts for LG Smart LED TVs, such as the 32LQ643BPTA model, which was available for Rs. 12,999, a 58% reduction from its original price. This 43-inch display model offers a 60Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer mode, making it an attractive option for gamers and OTT app enthusiasts​​.

In addition to individual deals, Amazon facilitated the shopping experience with offers like 0% interest EMI plans starting at just ₹99 per day, up to ₹20,000 off on exchanges, and extended warranties on appliances​. With over 300 TV models available, shoppers had the luxury of choosing the perfect TV to fit their budget and preferences, ensuring no one left the sale empty-handed​​.

This year’s Amazon Grand Festive Sale not only offered an opportunity to upgrade home entertainment systems at significantly reduced prices but also highlighted the vast selection of smart TVs catering to various needs and preferences. Whether for gaming, streaming, or simply enhancing the living room ambiance, there was something for everyone.