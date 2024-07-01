Vijay Sales Back-to-School Sale: Big Savings on Laptops, Smartphones, and More

As students across the country prepare to head back to school, Vijay Sales is making the transition easier with its “Back to School” sale. The electronics retailer is offering significant discounts on a wide range of tech essentials, from laptops and tablets to smartphones and accessories.

Laptops and Tablets for Learning

Recognizing the importance of technology in modern education, Vijay Sales is offering laptops starting at an affordable Rs 13,990, equipped to handle coursework and online classes. For those who prefer a lighter option, tablets are available with up to a 50% discount, perfect for note-taking and e-reading.

Smartphones and Accessories for Staying Connected

Beyond academics, staying connected is crucial for students. Vijay Sales has addressed this with smartphone deals starting at Rs 6,499, accompanied by discounts on essential accessories like earbuds and headphones. Whether it’s for virtual study sessions or simply unwinding with music, students can find the right audio gear at Vijay Sales.

Smartwatches and More for Enhanced Productivity

Beyond the essentials, Vijay Sales is also offering deals on smartwatches, starting at Rs 899, to help students manage their time effectively. The sale also extends to mobile and computer accessories, ensuring students have everything they need for a productive school year.

Special Offers for Apple Enthusiasts

Apple fans aren’t left out either, with Vijay Sales offering attractive deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Students can upgrade their Apple ecosystem with substantial savings during the sale.

Bank Offers and Sale Details

To sweeten the deal further, Vijay Sales has partnered with select banks to offer instant discounts and no-cost EMI options. The “Back to School” sale is currently ongoing at both online and offline Vijay Sales stores, with no confirmed end date. Students and parents are encouraged to take advantage of these deals while they last, as they are a great opportunity to equip themselves for a successful academic year.