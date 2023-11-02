Sony India Unveils Diwali Offers Across Electronics Range

Sony India has announced a range of festive offers in light of Diwali, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase various electronics at discounted prices. The portfolio includes advanced BRAVIA XR TVs, home theatre systems, headphones, cameras, and party speakers. These offers are tailored to enhance the shopping experience during the festive season.

Discounts of up to 30% and cashback of up to Rs. 25,000 on select BRAVIA XR TVs, with additional benefits like a 3-year warranty and special EMI options.

Savings up to Rs.64,990 on premium A-series soundbars with the purchase of BRAVIA TVs.

Special combo offers on soundbars with discounts up to Rs.15,000 when bought with certain television models.

Competitive prices on noise-canceling headphones and earbuds, with savings of up to Rs. 9,000 on specific models.

Exclusive deals on select Alpha cameras, including free accessories and substantial discounts on lenses.

Festive offers on party speakers with instant cashback and special EMI options.

Easy finance schemes available with no processing fees through select finance partners.

Sony’s extensive retail network and customer support infrastructure, including AI-powered Voice Bots for assistance outside business hours.

Sony India is offering an array of deals for customers during Diwali. The Managing Director, Sunil Nayyar, has expressed optimism for market trends, especially in the television segment, coinciding with the cricket world cup season, which has influenced customer preference for larger screen sizes. Sony’s premium soundbars have also experienced a strong market response.

Television and Soundbar Offers: Sony’s television lineup, including the new MASTER Series XR OLED 55A95L, is available at significantly reduced prices. Customers can avail up to a 30% discount, instant cashback, and a three-year warranty on select models. Additionally, the company offers one EMI free on select televisions. Soundbars are available at reduced prices when purchased with BRAVIA televisions, providing an enhanced home cinema experience.

Headphones and Earbuds Deals: The WH-1000XM5, WH-XB910N, WH-CH720N, and WH-CH520 noise-cancellation headphones are offered at attractive prices. The truly wireless earbuds such as WF-LS900N, WF-C700N, and WF-C500 are also part of the deal, with considerable savings. The INZONE gaming headphones series, including models MDR-G300, WH-G700, and WH-G900N, are available starting from Rs 4,990 onwards.

Camera Special Offers: Sony’s ‘Like Never Before’ offers on cameras include free accessories with the purchase of select camera models, such as the ZV-E10 vlogging camera and Alpha 7IV full-frame camera. The Alpha camera series also comes with a 2+1 year additional warranty upon registration, and a free premium jacket with the registration of a G Master Lens.

Party Speakers Promotions: The party speakers series, including models such as the SRS-XG300 and SRS-XP700, are available with instant cashback and special EMI offers, aiming to enhance the festive mood during Diwali celebrations.

Finance and Service Support: Sony India is facilitating easy EMI options and finance schemes without processing fees, in collaboration with select finance partners. The company boasts a vast network of dealers, service centers, resident technicians, and expert installers to ensure customer satisfaction and convenience. Digital transformation initiatives like AI-powered Voice Bots are implemented to assist customers during non-business hours.

These special festive offers are valid for a limited time period and subject to stock availability.