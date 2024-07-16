Zyxel Networks Unveils Innovative WiFi 7 Access Point at Taiwan Expo 2024

In a bold move to advance enterprise networking, Zyxel Networks, a leading provider of secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions, showcased the BE11000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point (NWA130BE) at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion during Taiwan Expo 2024. This innovative device, recognized with the Taiwan Excellence Award, promises to redefine wireless connectivity by delivering exceptional speed, capacity, and reliability for businesses of all sizes.

Advanced Features and Performance

The NWA130BE is powered by a robust Qualcomm quad-core CPU, allowing it to fully utilize WiFi 7 technology. With blazing speeds of up to 11Gbps, this access point sets a new standard for wireless performance, ensuring seamless connectivity even in demanding environments. Its 2 x 2.5G Ethernet ports provide an easy and cost-effective upgrade path, enabling users to enjoy WiFi 7 performance while seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure without costly re-cabling.

Triple-Radio Configuration and RF Management

A standout feature of the NWA130BE is its triple-radio configuration. By leveraging three independent radios, the access point can efficiently manage and optimize wireless traffic, minimizing interference and maximizing throughput. This advanced architecture ensures businesses can accommodate a growing number of devices and users without compromising performance. The advanced RF filter design eliminates interference between the 5GHz and 6GHz bands, while the built-in 4G/5G interference filter allows for seamless coexistence with cellular networks, guaranteeing an uninterrupted WiFi experience.

Comprehensive Security and Management

Zyxel’s commitment to comprehensive security is evident in the NWA130BE. Coupled with the extensive suite of management and security innovations offered by Zyxel Nebula, this access point provides a robust platform for businesses to safeguard their networks against potential threats. With Zyxel’s proven track record in cybersecurity, enterprises can trust that their data is protected. Nebula offers comprehensive monitoring and reporting capabilities, including real-time notifications for critical events via the mobile app, and a streamlined experience for network installation and management without additional costs for software or hardware controllers.

Flexible Management with NebulaFlex

The NWA130BE’s NebulaFlex technology offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing businesses to choose between standalone, controller-managed, or cloud-managed modes. This adaptability ensures seamless integration into existing infrastructures or deployment as part of a comprehensive cloud-based management solution. NebulaFlex allows users to switch between standalone and intuitive Nebula cloud managed modes as needed.

Commitment to Innovation

Zyxel’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in the NWA130BE. By leveraging the latest WiFi 7 technology and combining it with advanced security features and flexible management options, Zyxel has created a groundbreaking access point that meets the evolving needs of modern workplaces. Nebula offers powerful, effortless, and scalable network connectivity, removing the complexity and security risks often associated with mixed vendor approaches to networking.