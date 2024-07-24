Anticipation Grows for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra Release

Although Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S10 series did not make an appearance at the recent Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, the tech giant has confirmed its release later this year. New rumors suggest an October launch, further fueled by reports that production for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra will commence in August.

Production Timeline and Limited Color Palette

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra are scheduled to enter production next month, aligning with the speculated October release date. However, there’s been no mention of a standard Tab S10 model, seemingly confirming earlier reports that the lineup will consist solely of the Plus and Ultra variants. Color options for both models will be limited to a classic gray and silver palette.

Chipset and Performance Expectations

Benchmark tests indicate that both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ SoC, marking a departure from the usual Snapdragon processors. This has sparked curiosity and debate among tech enthusiasts about how this chipset will compare to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in competing tablets like the OnePlus Pad 2. The performance comparison between these two chipsets is expected to be a key point of interest for potential buyers.

Continued Absence of the “Vanilla” Model

The absence of a “vanilla” Tab S10 model in production schedules and rumors further solidifies the speculation that Samsung is opting for a more streamlined lineup this year. This strategic move might be aimed at focusing on the higher-end models and catering to users seeking premium features and performance. It also leaves room for potential future releases or updates to the Tab S10 series, keeping consumers engaged and anticipating what Samsung might unveil next.