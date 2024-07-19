Samsung Expected to Opt for MediaTek Power in Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Recent rumors suggest that Samsung may be breaking its tradition of using Qualcomm’s flagship chips in its high-end tablets. Instead, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series may be exclusively powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC: A Powerful Performer

Reputable tipster Ice Universe claims the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup will feature the Dimensity 9300+ processor, describing it as a “very good performer.” This octa-core chipset boasts a clock speed of up to 3.4GHz with 1 prime core, 3 performance cores, and 4 efficiency cores. The chip’s 1+3+4 setup and higher clock speed distinguish it from its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300, promising faster processing and improved performance.

Performance Comparable to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Dimensity 9300+ shares similarities with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, including its max frequency, 1+3+4 core design, and 4nm manufacturing process. AnTuTu benchmark scores reveal the Dimensity 9300+ nearing 23,00,000, significantly surpassing the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s score of 17,70,105 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Enhanced Heat Management and Proven Track Record

MediaTek has incorporated its 2nd-generation thermal package into the 9300+ for enhanced heat management. The chipset has already proven its capabilities in devices like the Vivo X100S, iQOO Neo 9S Pro, and iQOO Pad 2 Pro.

Potential Cost Benefits for Samsung and Consumers

Choosing MediaTek chips could potentially reduce costs for Samsung, which may translate to more affordable prices for consumers. This aligns with MediaTek’s announced plans to expand its presence in the markets.

The potential shift to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC in the Galaxy Tab S10 series marks a significant departure for Samsung. If the rumors hold true, this move could result in powerful performance and potential cost savings for both Samsung and consumers. As the tablet market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how this strategic decision impacts the future of Samsung’s tablet offerings.