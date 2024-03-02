Anupam Mittal’s Stand Against Google’s Dominance: A Call for Fair Play in Tech

In a bold stance against the tech giant Google, Anupam Mittal, a judge on Shark Tank India and the CEO of People Group, has escalated his criticisms to the Supreme Court and the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Mittal’s contention revolves around Google’s alleged monopoly practices, particularly concerning its Play Store’s billing system, which he likens to a modern-day “Lagaan” imposed on Indian app developers.

Key Highlights:

Anupam Mittal has been vocal about Google’s monopoly over app distribution through the Play Store.

He criticizes Google’s user choice billing system, which mandates a service fee of 11 to 26% on app developers for paid app downloads and in-app purchases.

Mittal equates Google’s practices with those of the British East India Company, suggesting a form of digital colonialism.

He has urged the Supreme Court and CCI to intervene and halt these practices, which he believes stifle innovation and unfairly burden Indian tech companies.

Understanding the Controversy

Anupam Mittal’s criticisms are not new but part of a larger discourse on the monopolistic tendencies of big tech companies. His comparison of Google to the British East India Company underscores the perceived exploitation and control over the Indian digital ecosystem, drawing parallels to historical colonization. The main bone of contention is the mandatory use of Google’s billing system for in-app purchases, which not only imposes hefty fees on developers but also restricts the use of alternative, potentially cheaper payment systems.

A Call for Regulatory Intervention

Mittal’s advocacy goes beyond mere criticism; he seeks tangible regulatory intervention from Indian authorities. By drawing the attention of the Supreme Court and CCI, Mittal hopes to catalyze a change in how tech monopolies are managed in India, advocating for a level playing field that encourages competition and innovation. His actions highlight a growing concern among Indian entrepreneurs about the unchecked power of tech giants and the need for domestic policies that protect the interests of local businesses and consumers.

The Broader Impact

The implications of Mittal’s campaign against Google‘s practices are significant. If successful, it could lead to more stringent regulation of tech monopolies in India, potentially setting a precedent for other countries grappling with similar issues. Moreover, it underscores the importance of fostering an ecosystem that supports homegrown tech companies, ensuring they can compete on equal footing with global giants.

The Supreme Court of India has denied Google interim relief against a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order that imposed a ₹1,337 crore penalty on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets related to the Android mobile device ecosystem. The Supreme Court’s refusal to grant interim relief to Google underscores the seriousness with which the Indian judiciary is treating allegations of anti-competitive practices by tech giants. The court has also directed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to expedite the disposal of Google’s appeal by the end of March 2023​​​​.

Conclusion

Anupam Mittal’s stand against Google’s alleged monopoly practices is a bold move in the ongoing debate over the power dynamics within the global tech industry. By advocating for intervention from the Supreme Court and CCI, Mittal is pushing for a more equitable digital marketplace where innovation and competition can thrive without undue interference from tech behemoths. His efforts reflect a broader struggle for digital sovereignty and the rights of local businesses in the face of global tech domination.