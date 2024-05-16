Apple Introduces Battery Health Feature to New iPad Air and iPad Pro Models

Apple adds Battery Health feature to new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, allowing users to monitor battery health and lifespan directly from the device's settings.

In a move that aligns iPad functionality closer to the iPhone, Apple has quietly introduced a new “Battery Health” feature for its latest iPad models: the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro. This feature allows users to monitor the health and longevity of their iPad’s battery directly from the device’s settings.

What’s New?

The Battery Health menu, found under Settings > Battery, provides users with a wealth of information about their iPad’s battery. This includes:

Maximum Capacity: This indicates the current maximum capacity of the battery relative to when it was new. A lower percentage means the battery won’t last as long on a single charge compared to when it was new.

Peak Performance Capability: This tells the user if the battery is currently supporting normal peak performance.

Optimized Battery Charging: This feature, similar to that found on iPhones, learns the user’s daily charging routine and waits to finish charging past 80% until just before the user needs to use the iPad. This helps slow the rate of battery aging.

Battery Health Management: A toggle for enabling or disabling Optimized Battery Charging.

Why It Matters

Previously, iPad users had to rely on third-party apps like CoconutBattery to get detailed insights into their battery’s health. Apple’s integration of this feature directly into iPadOS is a significant step towards greater transparency and user control over their device’s battery life.

Availability

The Battery Health feature is currently exclusive to the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models. It is unclear if or when Apple will roll out this feature to older iPad models.

Apple’s addition of the Battery Health feature to the iPad could signal a broader trend of the company bringing more iPhone-like features to its tablet lineup. This move is likely to be welcomed by users who value having more control over their devices’ performance and longevity.