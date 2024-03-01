MediaTek Debuts Generative AI Technologies at MWC 2024

At Mobile World Congress 2024, MediaTek, a global semiconductor company, introduced a series of Generative AI technologies designed for smartphones, featuring industry-first applications. These technologies are powered by the latest APU hardware in the Dimensity 9300 flagship smartphone SoC, showcasing MediaTek’s commitment to enhancing AI capabilities in mobile devices.

Key Highlights:

MediaTek presented several Generative AI demonstrations, including industry-first applications running entirely on-device.

Demonstrations utilized the latest generation APU hardware in the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 SoCs.

Technologies showcased include SDXL Turbo, Video Diffusion Generation, and Low Rank Adaptation (LoRA) Fusion.

The technologies aim to inspire developers, OEMs, and partners to create new AI use cases.

The demonstrations were part of MediaTek’s exhibit at Mobile World Congress, held from February 26-29.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, emphasized the company’s role as an AI enabler and expressed eagerness to collaborate with developers, OEMs, and partners to bring new AI use cases to life. The showcased technologies highlight MediaTek’s efforts to push the boundaries of on-device AI, providing a glimpse into the future potential of Generative AI in smartphones.