Sony India Launches BRAVIA 7 Series: A New Standard in Home Entertainment

Sony India has announced the introduction of the BRAVIA 7 series, their latest offering in high-definition television technology, designed to bring a superior cinematic experience into the comfort of viewers’ homes. This new series incorporates the Cognitive Processor XR and Mini LED technology, enhancing both visual and audio performance to mirror the quality one might expect at a cinema.

Enhanced Home Cinema Experience

Sony’s renewed focus with the BRAVIA 7 series aims to cater to the increasing demand for high-quality home entertainment solutions, a trend that has seen significant growth due to the rise in streaming service consumption. The series, featuring studio calibrated modes and IMAX Enhanced certification, replicates the creators’ intended image quality, enhancing viewer engagement.

The BRAVIA 7 models are equipped with XR Triluminos Pro and XR Clear Image technologies, allowing for an expanded color spectrum and sharper, more detailed imagery. The series also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, integrating adaptive brightness and immersive sound technologies to elevate the home viewing experience to that of a movie theater.

Smart Features for Enhanced Usability

Incorporating Google TV, the BRAVIA 7 series offers users a comprehensive library of content and seamless app integration, supplemented by voice control capabilities. Additionally, the inclusion of the BRAVIA CAM accessory allows for interactive viewing, including gesture controls and video calls through Google Meet, enhancing the functionality of the television as an entertainment hub.

Gaming and Accessibility Innovations

Recognizing the needs of gamers, Sony has optimized the BRAVIA 7 series for the PlayStation 5, featuring Auto HDR Tone Mapping and a dedicated Game Mode to ensure responsive and vibrant gameplay. The accessibility features of the series are also noteworthy; with tools such as the Talkback screen reader and color inversion options, Sony is making strides towards inclusive technology that accommodates all users.

Environmental Commitment

Aligned with Sony’s ‘Road to Zero’ environmental plan, the BRAVIA 7 series is designed with sustainability in mind. It utilizes recycled materials and energy-efficient technologies, emphasizing Sony’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact without compromising on quality or performance.

Pricing and Availability

The BRAVIA 7 series is now available across various platforms, including all Sony Centers, major electronics retailers, and online marketplaces in India. The pricing for the models is as follows:

K-55XR70: ₹1,82,990, available from July 1, 2024

K-65XR70: ₹2,29,990, available from July 1, 2024

K-75XR70: Pricing to be announced

Sony India’s launch of the BRAVIA 7 series reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the evolving home entertainment landscape.