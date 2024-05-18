Apple’s New iPad Pro: Is Thin Really Better?

The new iPad Pro's ultra-thin design raises questions about its practical benefits over durability and battery life. Here's why thinner isn't always better.

The new iPad Pro, touted as the thinnest Apple product ever, has sparked widespread discussion in the tech community. While Apple has heavily marketed the sleek, ultra-thin design of its latest iPad Pro models, many users and critics are questioning whether this emphasis on thinness is necessary or even beneficial. This article delves into the details of the new iPad Pro’s design and explores why the device’s thinness might not be as important as Apple suggests.

The New iPad Pro: An Overview

Apple’s new iPad Pro models, featuring 11-inch and 13-inch versions, are remarkably slim, measuring 5.3mm and 5.1mm thick respectively​. This thinness is achieved primarily due to the incorporation of OLED displays, which are significantly thinner than traditional LCDs​​. The new design also includes a redesigned internal structure aimed at improving stiffness and heat dissipation​​.

Durability Concerns

One of the primary concerns with such a thin design is durability. The last major redesign of the iPad Pro in 2018 faced criticism for its susceptibility to bending​​. Apple’s response has been to introduce a new internal structural layout with a metal cover, or “cowling,” to improve the device’s stiffness. Despite these efforts, questions about the practical durability of such a thin device remain​​.

Performance and Features

The new iPad Pro models are equipped with the M4 chip, which offers significant performance improvements over previous models. This chip includes a 10-core CPU and supports hardware ray tracing and mesh shading, making it a powerhouse for both professional and casual users​​. Additionally, the new OLED displays promise better contrast and brightness, enhancing the overall user experience​.

User Perspectives

Many users argue that the relentless push for thinner devices overlooks practical considerations. For example, some believe that maintaining a slightly thicker design to house a larger battery would be more beneficial, as it would improve battery life and potentially the device’s overall sturdiness​​. The thin design, while visually appealing and great for marketing, may not significantly enhance the day-to-day user experience.

The Trade-Offs

Apple’s focus on thinness has not come without trade-offs. The new iPad Pro models are priced higher, starting at $999 for the 11-inch model and $1299 for the 13-inch model​​. The cost increase is partly due to the expensive OLED technology. Furthermore, while the thin design makes the device more portable, it does not necessarily translate to better ergonomics or usability​.

While Apple’s new iPad Pro models are a testament to the company’s engineering prowess, the emphasis on thinness might not resonate with all users. Many believe that practical enhancements such as better battery life and improved durability should take precedence over achieving the thinnest possible design. As the discussion continues, it remains to be seen whether Apple will address these concerns in future iterations of the iPad Pro.