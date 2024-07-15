Apple’s Vision Pro Headset: A Slow and Steady Race in the Indian Market

Five months post-launch, Apple’s Vision Pro headset finds itself in a unique position in the Indian market. Priced at a premium of ₹2,89,000, it caters to a niche audience while grappling with the challenge of limited app availability. Compared to the iPad’s bustling app ecosystem in its early days, the Vision Pro’s app store seems sparse, with only a fraction of the apps available.

Despite this, market projections by Omdia suggest a gradual growth in Vision Pro sales, with estimates reaching 1.7 million units by 2026. However, these figures pale in comparison to the iPad’s remarkable 20 million unit sales in its first year. The initial reception, as per IDC’s estimates, saw less than 100,000 units shipped in the first quarter, overshadowed by Meta’s Quest headset sales.

However, the Vision Pro isn’t without its merits. It has managed to capture a significant chunk of the VR headset market by value, thanks to its premium pricing. Yet, as analyst Francisco Jeronimo points out, the device’s success hinges on the availability of engaging content. The current landscape reveals a scarcity of new apps since the launch, with major players like Google, Meta, Tencent, Amazon, and Netflix yet to offer their software or services on the platform.

In a strategic move, Apple has reportedly shifted its focus towards developing a more affordable version of the Vision Pro. This decision reflects an understanding of the price sensitivity of the Indian market and aims to broaden the headset’s appeal.

The Vision Pro’s journey mirrors some of Apple’s past experiences with niche products like the HomePod. These products often generate initial excitement but struggle to achieve widespread adoption. Whether the Vision Pro will break this pattern remains to be seen. Its fate rests on Apple’s ability to enrich the content ecosystem, attract key developers, and successfully navigate the challenges of a nascent but evolving market. Only time will tell if the Vision Pro can secure its place in the Indian tech landscape.