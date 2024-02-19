ASUS Opens First Hybrid Store in Nashik, Expands Gaming Community Reach

ASUS India has launched its first Hybrid store in Nashik, marking a significant expansion of its retail presence across India. The store, which is the first of its kind in the country to feature both Pegasus and ROG (Republic of Gamers) setups, aims to enhance customer experience and cater to the growing gaming community. Spanning 568 square feet, the store showcases a wide range of ASUS products including Consumer Notebooks, ROG PCs and Laptops, All-in-one PCs, Gaming Desktops, Accessories, and the Creator series. Additionally, it offers an experiential zone dedicated to gamers.

Key Highlights:

The first Hybrid store in India combining Pegasus and ROG setups.

Features an experiential ROG Zone for gamers.

Offers a wide range of ASUS products including gaming desktops, laptops, and accessories.

Part of ASUS’s retail expansion in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Dedicated ROG gaming zone allows free hands-on experience for e-sports enthusiasts.

Over 100 stores have been renovated to match modern design aesthetics.

Launch of ROGverse, an online portal for gamers to book their spot at the store.

The store’s ROG gaming zone is particularly notable, providing free access to the latest ASUS ROG products for e-sports and gaming enthusiasts. With a seating capacity designed to accommodate players, the store invites gamers to experience the latest in gaming technology firsthand. To facilitate this, ASUS has created ROGverse, an online portal where gamers can register and book a spot to play at the store.

Arnold Su, Vice President – Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, expressed his enthusiasm for the new store. He highlighted the strategic importance of expanding retail presence not just in Tier 1 cities but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to improve accessibility for customers. Su believes that the offerings and experience provided by the ROG gaming zone will be well-received by customers.

The expansion of ASUS’s retail footprint includes over 100 stores that have been redesigned to align with modern aesthetics. This initiative extends beyond the new Hybrid store, with similar services being offered in large format stores, including selected Vijay Sales outlets. Furthermore, ASUS continues to enhance its ROG portfolio with the introduction of innovative products and technology-first innovations, catering to a broad spectrum of users from gamers to creators.