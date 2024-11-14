ASUS Redefines the Modern Workplace with its Versatile E Series All-in-One PCs

ASUS launches E Series All-in-One PCs in India with Intel Core processors, TPM 2.0 security, Full HD displays, and versatile features. Available in 23.8-inch, 21.5-inch, and 15.6-inch models

ASUS has introduced its latest innovation to the Indian market: the E Series of commercial All-in-One (AiO) PCs. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s businesses, these AiO PCs seamlessly blend elegant aesthetics with powerful performance and robust security features. The E Series comprises three distinct models: the E3402WVA (23.8-inch), the E3202WVA (21.5-inch), and the E1600WKAT (15.6-inch). Each model caters to specific workplace requirements, with the E3 models boasting larger displays ideal for multitasking-intensive environments, while the E1600WKAT prioritizes portability and quiet operation, perfect for compact workspaces or settings requiring minimal noise disruption.

Unleashing Productivity with Powerful Performance

At the heart of the E3 models lie 13th Gen Intel Core processors, ensuring seamless handling of demanding tasks. Complemented by up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and swift Gen 4 SSD storage with capacities up to 1TB, these machines are engineered for high productivity across diverse business applications. The ExpertCenter E1 further distinguishes itself with an integrated UPS that safeguards valuable data against unexpected power interruptions, making it a reliable choice for critical environments like healthcare facilities and retail outlets where continuous operation is paramount.

Fortifying Businesses with Enterprise-Grade Security

ASUS understands the critical importance of data security in today’s business landscape. The ExpertCenter E series AiO PCs address this need by incorporating enterprise-grade security measures, including TPM 2.0 chips. This hardware-level security strengthens the protection of sensitive data and transactions, providing businesses with peace of mind, especially those handling confidential information.

Elevating Workspaces with Stylish and Space-Saving Design

The E3 AiO PC models not only deliver impressive performance but also enhance the aesthetics of any workspace. Their sleek, modern design features a Full HD NanoEdge IPS display with an expansive 178° wide-viewing angle and anti-glare technology, ensuring a comfortable and immersive visual experience. The display’s 100% sRGB color accuracy guarantees vibrant and true-to-life color reproduction. An elegant, single-block aluminum stand adds a touch of sophistication, while the inclusion of a wireless keyboard and mouse promotes a clutter-free and productive work environment. The keyboard is designed for ergonomic comfort with large chiclet keys, 2.5mm deep key travel, and responsive tactile feedback, ensuring a comfortable and efficient typing experience. Available in classic black or white, these AiO PCs seamlessly integrate into any office décor.

For businesses seeking a more compact and versatile solution, the ExpertCenter E1 AiO PC offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen display and VESA compatibility, allowing for flexible placement and mounting options to suit individual workspace needs.

Enhancing Collaboration with Superior Video Conferencing and Audio

Recognizing the growing importance of remote collaboration, ASUS has equipped the E3 AiO models with features that enhance video conferencing experiences. The ASUS AiSense camera utilizes advanced AI capabilities, including background blur, motion tracking, and light correction, to ensure clear and professional video quality during virtual meetings. Furthermore, the integration of two-way AI-powered noise cancellation minimizes background distractions, promoting clear communication. Collaborating with Dolby Atmos, ASUS has integrated two powerful 3-watt speakers, delivering a total of 6 watts of rich and immersive audio. This high-fidelity sound system, featuring bass-reflex technology, ensures a superior audio experience for both professional and entertainment purposes.

Boosting Productivity through Multi-Display Versatility

A standout feature of the E3402WVA AiO PC is its HDMI-in port, which expands its functionality beyond that of a traditional computer. This port enables users to seamlessly connect various devices, such as laptops, gaming consoles, or TV boxes, effectively transforming the AiO into a versatile hub for both work and entertainment. With a simple button press, users can effortlessly switch between PC and HDMI-in functionality, maximizing productivity and entertainment options.

Championing Sustainability through Eco-Conscious Manufacturing

ASUS demonstrates its commitment to environmental responsibility with the ExpertCenter AiO E series. These devices adhere to stringent environmental standards, including EPEAT Silver certification, Energy Star 8.0 for energy efficiency, RoHS compliance for the restriction of hazardous substances, and REACH for the protection of human health and the environment. By meeting these standards, ASUS not only helps businesses reduce their environmental footprint but also contributes to global sustainability efforts.

Availability and Support

The ASUS E Series of Commercial All-in-One PCs is now available for purchase in India through ASUS’s extensive network of authorized retailers and channel partners. To learn more about these innovative AiO PCs and explore their features in detail, please visit the official ASUS website or contact your local ASUS representative.