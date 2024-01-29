ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Series Now Available at Vijay Sales: A Gaming Powerhouse Unleashed

ASUS has officially launched the much-anticipated ROG Phone 8 Pro Series in India, available exclusively through Vijay Sales. This launch marks a significant addition to the high-end gaming smartphone market.

Key Highlights:

ROG Phone 8 Pro Series features the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Equipped with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The triple camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

A powerful 5500mAh battery supports 65W HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging.

The series includes an innovative AeroActive cooler, improving cooling efficiency significantly.

Specifications and Features:

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Series stands out with its cutting-edge technology and robust features. At its heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring a high-performance gaming experience. The device features a stunning 6.78-inch wide full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, ideal for high-speed gaming and smooth visuals.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the sophisticated triple camera setup. It includes a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens, alongside a 32 MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

The devices are backed by a robust 5500 mAh battery that supports 65W HyperCharge fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging, minimizing downtime for gamers.

Enhanced Cooling and Display:

The AeroActive cooler, introduced with the ROG Phone 8 Pro series, is a notable feature. It’s smaller than its predecessor yet significantly more efficient, capable of reducing the phone’s temperature substantially, which is vital during intense gaming sessions. The display also excels with a 720Hz touch-sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing both high-quality visuals and durability.

Pricing and Availability:

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is now available in two configurations: 16GB+512GB and 24GB+1TB, priced at INR 94,999 and INR 119,999, respectively. Notably, the 24GB version, dubbed the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, includes the ROG AeroActive Cooler X and can also be purchased separately for INR 5,999. Customers can avail of bank offers, including up to a 10% instant discount on select Federal Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions.

Advanced Camera System: The series doesn’t compromise on camera quality. It includes a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor equipped with 6-axis gimbal stabilization, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The front features a 32MP selfie camera, ensuring high-quality images and video capturing capabilities.

Battery and Charging: Powering these devices is a 5500mAh battery, supporting 65W HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging. This feature is crucial for gamers who need their devices to be ready at all times, ensuring minimal interruption during gaming sessions.

Cooling Technology: A standout feature is the AeroActive cooler, an advanced cooling system designed to enhance the phone’s thermal efficiency. This system can significantly reduce the phone’s temperature, crucial for maintaining performance during intense gaming sessions.

Conclusion:

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Series, with its premium specifications and gaming-focused features, caters to the needs of mobile gamers looking for an immersive and high-performance gaming experience. Now available at Vijay Sales, these devices are poised to leave a significant impact on the gaming community.