Samsung S95D OLED TV: Superior Picture Quality in Any Lighting

Discover the Samsung S95D OLED TV's superior picture quality and innovative anti-glare technology, perfect for bright and dark rooms alike.

The Samsung S95D OLED TV has made a significant impact in the market with its advanced features and outstanding performance, establishing itself as one of the top contenders for the best picture quality in both bright and dark rooms. With its innovative anti-glare technology, exceptional brightness, and superb color accuracy, the S95D caters to a wide range of viewing environments and preferences.

Unparalleled Brightness and Anti-Glare Technology

One of the standout features of the Samsung S95D is its remarkable brightness, which is a significant upgrade from its predecessors. The TV’s OLED panel is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which utilizes advanced AI algorithms to enhance brightness and color accuracy. This makes the S95D exceptionally bright for an OLED TV, delivering vivid and lifelike colors even in well-lit rooms​​.

Moreover, the S95D introduces a new anti-glare technology that significantly reduces reflections, making it ideal for bright environments. This technology employs a specialized hard-coating layer and surface coating pattern to minimize glare and maintain image sharpness, providing an immersive viewing experience regardless of ambient light conditions​.

Stunning Picture Quality and Color Accuracy

The Samsung S95D excels in delivering stunning picture quality, thanks to its Quantum HDR OLED Pro system and AI-driven color mapping. This technology ensures accurate color reproduction and a wide color gamut, making images appear vibrant and true to life. The TV’s HDR performance is particularly noteworthy, with highlights that pop and deep blacks that add depth and contrast to the picture​​.

The S95D is also the world’s first Pantone-Validated HDR OLED TV, a testament to its superior color accuracy and quality. This validation ensures that the TV meets stringent color standards, providing viewers with an authentic and precise visual experience​​.

Advanced Features for Gamers and Movie Enthusiasts

For gamers, the S95D offers an array of features that enhance the gaming experience. It supports 4K resolution at 144Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and has an incredibly low input lag, making it perfect for fast-paced and competitive gaming. The TV also includes a Game Hub and a Game Bar, providing easy access to gaming settings and information.

Movie enthusiasts will appreciate the TV’s ability to remove 24p judder from any source, ensuring smooth and cinematic playback. The near-infinite contrast ratio and excellent black uniformity make it ideal for watching movies in a dark room, while its impressive HDR brightness enhances the viewing experience for HDR content​.

Smart Features and Design

The Samsung S95D runs on the latest version of Samsung’s Tizen OS, which is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. The smart system is responsive and stable, offering a range of new features, including personalized profiles and content recommendations based on viewing habits. This makes the TV not only a visual powerhouse but also a versatile and user-friendly entertainment hub​​.

In terms of design, the S95D features the sleek Infinity One Design, characterized by its ultra-slim profile and virtually bezel-free screen. This minimalist design ensures that the TV blends seamlessly into any room, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the space​​.

The Samsung S95D OLED TV sets a new standard in home entertainment with its exceptional picture quality, innovative anti-glare technology, and advanced features. Whether you’re watching in a bright room or a dark environment, the S95D delivers an immersive and superior viewing experience. Its combination of cutting-edge technology and elegant design makes it a top choice for anyone seeking the best in TV performance.