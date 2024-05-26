Baldur’s Gate 3 Lead Writer Prioritizes Integrity Over Earnings for Potential Sequel

Baldur's Gate 3 lead writer Adam Smith stresses the importance of quality over profit for any potential sequel, focusing on meaningful updates and fan commitment.

In a recent discussion, Adam Smith, the lead writer for the acclaimed RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, made a striking statement about the future of the franchise. Speaking to multiple media outlets, Smith emphasized his indifference towards a potential sequel, provided it is not created solely for financial gain.

Commitment to Quality Over Profit

Smith’s comments came during a Twitch stream on the Xbox On channel, where he addressed the future possibilities for Baldur’s Gate 3 and the series as a whole. He highlighted that the development team is more interested in creating meaningful updates and content for the current game rather than rushing into a sequel just to meet financial targets. “Currently, we’ve not stopped updating the game,” Smith said, “we’re going to carry on updating it”​​.

The Legacy of Baldur’s Gate

The Baldur’s Gate series has a rich history, originally developed by BioWare, with the first game released in 1998. The legacy of these games loomed large over the development of Baldur’s Gate 3, and Larian Studios felt the pressure to honor the original while creating something new. Smith acknowledged this, saying, “It’s easy to forget because the game’s out there now, but when we first started working on [Baldur’s Gate 3], it was ‘shoulders of giants’ stuff​.

Fan Expectations and Future Updates

Fans of the game have expressed their desire for new races and content, and while Smith didn’t rule out these possibilities, he noted that any additions would be carefully considered to ensure they fit the game’s narrative and quality standards. He mentioned that Larian Studios intentionally left some features out, allowing for future enhancements that align with their creative vision​.

A Focus on Long-Term Support

Smith reiterated that Larian Studios is committed to supporting Baldur’s Gate 3 with ongoing free updates and patches. This approach underlines the studio’s dedication to delivering a polished and engaging experience for players, rather than focusing on quick financial returns from a hastily produced sequel. “We just knew we had to make something unique to fulfill our commitment to the fans,” Smith added, reflecting on the pressures and responsibilities of developing such a beloved franchise.

Adam Smith’s candid remarks highlight a significant issue in the gaming industry: the balance between creative integrity and financial pressures. His stance resonates with many in the gaming community who value thoughtful, well-crafted content over profit-driven decisions. As Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to receive updates and support, fans can look forward to a game that prioritizes quality and player satisfaction.