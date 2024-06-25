Blackmagic Camera App: Pro Video Controls Now on Your Pixel & Galaxy

Blackmagic Design has unveiled a new Blackmagic Camera app, aiming to transform smartphone videography with professional-grade controls and features.

Manual Controls and Detailed Monitoring

The app provides extensive manual controls for video recording, allowing users to fine-tune parameters for optimal results. Additionally, the app displays comprehensive information like status and record parameters, histogram, focus peaking indicators, levels, and frame guides, enhancing the user’s awareness during filming.

Seamless Integration and Collaboration

The app supports recording in H.264 and H.265 formats and seamlessly integrates with Blackmagic’s cloud services, facilitating easy sharing and collaboration with editors and collaborators. Moreover, clips can be directly shared to DaVinci Resolve for further editing and post-production.

Efficient Media Management and Cloud Syncing

The app’s Media tab offers a range of tools for browsing, scrubbing, reviewing, searching, and sorting clips. Users can link to their DCIM folder and select clips for uploading to the Blackmagic Cloud. The all clips folder provides easy access to stored media thumbnails. Users have the flexibility to save media to their phone’s my files folder, send it to Blackmagic Cloud Storage, or manually upload specific clips to a project library. The app even enables direct syncing of media into a DaVinci Resolve project, streamlining the editing workflow.

Innovative Features and Stealth Mode

One standout feature is Stealth mode, which enables recording 16:9 video even while the device is held vertically, offering discreet filming options.

Availability and Limitations

The app is available for free and is designed to work on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices. However, it’s important to note that compatibility might vary, as some devices like the Google Pixel Fold might not support the app.