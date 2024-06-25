OnePlus Nord 3 Price Cut to Under Rs 20,000: A Tough Challenge for Nord CE 4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite’s market prospects look bleak even before its launch, thanks to a strategic move by Amazon. In a surprising twist, during a promotional sales event on Amazon, the OnePlus Nord 3 was listed at an incredibly low price of just Rs 19,998, with the green variant slightly higher at Rs 19,999. Contrast this with its continued listing at Rs 33,999 on the official OnePlus website—the price at which it was originally launched. This significant price drop by Amazon has not only overshadowed the recently launched Nord CE 4 but also preemptively impacted the market reception of the Nord CE 4 Lite.

Impact on the Nord CE 4 Lite

The Nord CE 4 Lite, which is priced slightly lower than the Nord 3 after its own price cut, now faces stiff competition from its sibling. Despite being a newer model, the Nord CE 4 Lite might struggle to attract buyers who can obtain the Nord 3 with superior specifications for a marginally higher cost.

Specifications and Value Proposition

The Nord 3 is equipped with robust features including a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and a powerful 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. These specifications make it a compelling choice in the mid-range segment, especially at its new discounted price​.

Market Dynamics and Consumer Choice

This price reduction may shift consumer preference towards the Nord 3, especially among tech enthusiasts looking for high performance at a mid-range price. The Nord CE 4 Lite, while cheaper, offers less impressive specs compared to its discounted counterpart, which might deter potential buyers despite its lower cost​.

OnePlus’s strategic pricing of the Nord 3 could redefine its position in the competitive mid-range market. This bold pricing strategy not only enhances the appeal of the Nord 3 but also puts pressure on the Nord CE 4 Lite, potentially impacting its sales. Consumers now have the opportunity to choose a more powerful device at a price point that was previously unthinkable for such specifications​.