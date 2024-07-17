boAt Introduces Nirvana Space TWS Earbuds with Immersive 360° Spatial Audio

boAt launches Nirvana Space TWS with 360° Spatial Audio, ANC, 100-hour playback, and more, exclusively on Amazon Prime Days.

boAt, India’s leading audio and wearables brand, is set to launch the Nirvana Space TWS earbuds, featuring revolutionary 360° Spatial Audio technology developed in collaboration with AMI Technologies. This cutting-edge technology leverages advanced Head-Related Transfer Function (HRTF) modeling to create a truly immersive three-dimensional soundscape, transforming how users experience music, movies, and games.

Key Features of boAt Nirvana Space:

360° Spatial Audio: Experience sound like never before with a captivating three-dimensional soundscape.

Active Noise Cancellation: Enjoy up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation for undisturbed listening in any environment.

Quad Mics with AI ENx Technology: Crystal-clear calls with enhanced noise cancellation and sound amplification.

boAt Hearables App & Adaptive EQ: Personalize your audio experience with preset EQs, adaptive EQ, and Mimi-powered sound tailoring.

100-Hour Playback with ASAP™ Charge: Enjoy extended playtime and get up to 4 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging.

Multi-Point Connectivity and In-Ear Detection: Seamlessly connect to two devices and enjoy automatic play/pause functionality.

BEAST Mode and Ambient Mode: Experience lag-free audio for gaming with 60ms low latency and stay aware of your surroundings with ambient sound integration.

Pioneering Indian Audio Innovation

The development of the Nirvana Space earbuds showcases boAt’s commitment to “Design and Engineering in India,” making advanced audio technology accessible to all. By partnering with AMI Technologies, a leader in audio and speech rendering technologies, boAt continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the audio space.

Availability

The boAt Nirvana Space TWS will be available exclusively on Amazon during Prime Days (July 20-21) in Cosmic Black and Celestial White color options at a special launch price of ₹1,999.