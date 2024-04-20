boAt Unveils Affordable Smartwatch with Built-in Navigation and eSIM Support

Discover boAt's new Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch with built-in navigation and eSIM for just Rs 1,099. Available now on Flipkart and boAt's official site.

Homegrown audio and wearable brand boAt has recently launched the Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch, a device packed with cutting-edge features at an impressively low price point. This launch highlights boAt’s commitment to offering high-tech solutions that are accessible to a broad consumer base.

Feature-Rich and Affordable

The Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch is now available at an introductory price of just Rs 1,099, exclusively on Flipkart and the boAt website. This smartwatch not only supports LTE calls through an integrated eSIM but also includes built-in GPS for precise navigation during outdoor activities. With a sleek design, the device is offered in two colors: black and brown, appealing to both style-conscious and tech-savvy users.

Designed for an Active Lifestyle

This device is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and those with a busy lifestyle. The smartwatch features over 100 sports modes, catering to a variety of physical activities. It also provides comprehensive health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, SpO2 levels, menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep patterns.

In addition to health and fitness tracking, the Lunar Pro LTE boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of 600 nits and a high resolution of 454×454 pixels. This always-on display ensures that important information is just a glance away, supported by a wake gesture feature that enhances user convenience.

Connectivity and Durability

Enhanced by IP68 water and dust resistance, the Lunar Pro LTE is built to withstand the elements, making it a reliable companion for both everyday wear and intense workouts. The watch’s battery life is impressive as well, offering up to 7 days on a single charge or 2 days with eSIM/calling features activated.

Moreover, boAt has announced partnerships with telecom providers like Jio and Airtel to ensure seamless eSIM functionality across its smartwatch range. This feature allows users to make calls and send messages directly from their watch, without needing to rely on a smartphone.

The boAt Lunar Pro LTE combines affordability with functionality, making it an attractive option for consumers looking to get the most out of their wearable devices. With its robust build, extensive feature set, and competitive pricing, the Lunar Pro LTE is poised to become a favorite among those who demand both style and substance from their gadgets.