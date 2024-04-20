BoAt Unveils Storm Call 3 Smartwatch with 1.83″ Display and Integrated MapmyIndia Navigation in India

Discover the latest boAt Storm Call 3 Smartwatch with a 1.83" display and built-in MapmyIndia navigation, perfect for fitness and tech enthusiasts in India.

In a significant expansion of its wearable technology lineup, boAt has launched the Storm Call 3 smartwatch in India, featuring a 1.83-inch display, QR Tray, and built-in MapmyIndia navigation. This device aims to cater to the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers seeking smart, on-the-go navigation solutions coupled with comprehensive health and communication features.

Detailed Features and Specifications

Display and Design

The Storm Call 3 smartwatch showcases a 1.83-inch color HD display offering a resolution of 240 x 296 pixels, designed to deliver a clear and vibrant user interface. The smartwatch combines style and durability with its water-resistant (IP67 certified) and dust-proof design, making it suitable for everyday wear in varying environments.

Navigation and Connectivity

A standout feature of the Storm Call 3 is its integrated MapmyIndia navigation, providing users with accurate, real-time directions directly on their wrist. This feature enhances the utility of the smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts and urban commuters alike. Additionally, the device supports Bluetooth calling, ensuring that users can make and receive calls directly from their wrist without needing to access their smartphones.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The smartwatch is equipped with multiple sensors to monitor various health metrics, including a heart rate monitor, SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitor, and a sleep tracker. It also features a pedometer and other fitness tracking functionalities that support over 700 active modes, enabling users to track a wide range of physical activities.

Smart Features

The boAt Storm Call 3 comes with an array of smart features such as gesture control, weather updates, music and camera control, and an emergency SOS mode. It also offers smart notifications for calls, texts, and app alerts, enhancing its functionality as a comprehensive digital companion.

Battery Life and Compatibility

The smartwatch promises a battery life of up to 5 days on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent charging. It is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring seamless connectivity across devices.

Market Impact and Availability

Priced competitively at ₹8,499, the boAt Storm Call 3 smartwatch is positioned to make a significant impact in the burgeoning Indian smartwatch market. It is available for purchase through various online and offline channels, offering an accessible option for consumers looking to integrate smart technology into their daily lives.

With its robust design, advanced navigation capabilities, and comprehensive health monitoring features, the boAt Storm Call 3 is set to be a valuable device for tech enthusiasts and fitness-conscious individuals. It stands out in the market with its blend of style, functionality, and affordability, aiming to deliver a superior user experience.