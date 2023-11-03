BOULT Launches New Mirage Smartwatch with Multiple Features

BOULT has introduced the Mirage smartwatch to its lineup of wearables in India. The new device boasts a variety of features, including a 1.39-inch HD display, Bluetooth calling capability, and over 120 sports modes. Available initially at INR 1,799 on the company’s official website and Flipkart.com, the price of the Mirage smartwatch will later increase to INR 2,199.

Key Highlights:

The Mirage offers a 1.39-inch HD display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels.

It comes with Bluetooth calling support and over 120 sports modes.

The device is IP67 Water resistant.

Health monitoring includes a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, and sleep tracker.

The smartwatch features include notifications, weather forecast, music player, and camera controller.

It has a long battery life, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge.

The Mirage smartwatch incorporates a sleek design and a lightweight metal frame, catering to both style and durability. It has been engineered to be water-resistant, accommodating the varied needs of consumers who may use it during physical activities or in different weather conditions.

Fitness enthusiasts may find the Mirage’s tracking capabilities for various workouts beneficial, with its broad selection of sports modes. Health tracking is also a significant aspect of the smartwatch, with tools to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns.

For those seeking convenience in connectivity, the Mirage smartwatch includes Bluetooth calling, a built-in speaker, and a microphone that facilitate making calls and listening to audio content directly from the wrist.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, stated at the launch, “The BOULT Mirage Smartwatch is designed to meet the needs of consumers looking for smartwatches that provide cutting-edge features and complement their personal style, enriching your daily life.”

The smartwatch further extends its functionality with smart notifications for calls, messages, and applications, a weather forecast feature, a music player, and a camera controller, aiming to enhance the daily experiences of its users. Moreover, it promises a long battery life, a considerable factor for users on the go.