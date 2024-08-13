Truke Levels Up Gaming Audio with BTG Flex

Truke, a leader in affordable audio innovation, is ready to shake up the Indian gaming scene with the launch of its latest Born-To-Game (BTG) series offering: the Truke BTG Flex. Designed specifically for gamers, these earbuds blend top-tier tech with a sleek look to provide a gaming audio experience like no other.

Key Features and Benefits:

HiFi DSP Sound: Enjoy an adaptable audio experience that automatically adjusts to your content for optimal sound quality.

Dual Pairing Gaming Mode: Seamlessly connect to two devices simultaneously for ultimate convenience.

Ultra Low Latency Gaming Mode (40ms): Experience real-time audio for a competitive edge in your games.

Powerful Audio Quality: 13mm speakers and HiFi DSP deliver immersive sound.

Long Battery Life: 60 hours of playtime and rapid charging for minimal downtime.

Premium Design: RGB lights and chrome accents create a stylish look.

Pricing and Availability:

Special Launch Price: INR 1099/-

Pre-Booking: INR 199/- from August 13th to 23rd

Available on: Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in

Truke’s Commitment to Gamers

Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, emphasized the brand’s dedication to meeting the needs of India’s rapidly growing gaming community. He highlighted the BTG series’ role in bridging the gap between quality and affordability, particularly for gamers in tier 2 and 3 markets. The BTG Flex, with its premium features and budget-friendly price, exemplifies Truke’s mission to empower gamers with exceptional audio experiences.