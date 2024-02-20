BOULT Z40 Sales Reach 1 Million Units

The wearable brand BOULT is preparing to introduce the latest addition to its Z40-Series, following the significant sales milestone achieved by the BOULT Z40. The earbuds have sold over one million units in the past year, earning high consumer ratings and recognition as one of the top-selling TWS globally by Counterpoint Research.

Key Highlights:

The BOULT Z40 has sold over 1 million units.

The product has an average consumer rating of 4.1 from over 183,000 ratings and nearly 28,000 reviews.

Recognized as one of the best-selling TWS globally by Counterpoint Research.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, commented on the success of the Z40, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer experience with the forthcoming launch of the new Z40-Series in India. He highlighted the unexpected success of the Z40, exceeding their initial projections.

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President of Electronics at Flipkart, shared his satisfaction with the Z40’s performance on the Flipkart marketplace. He praised the product’s ability to meet the diverse preferences of customers and expressed Flipkart’s commitment to supporting BOULT in delivering high-quality audio solutions.

Anshika Jain, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, mentioned the Z40’s position among the top 10 best-selling TWS models in India in 2023. She praised the device for its value, quality, design, comfort, and fit, particularly noting its competitive pricing under $25.