Canon Launches imagePRESS V1350: A New Era in Color Production Printing

Canon India announced today the launch of its latest addition to the imagePRESS series, the V1350. Aimed at high production segments, this digital color press printer emphasizes speed, durability, versatility, and precision.

Key Highlights:

Part of Canon’s imagePRESS V Series, which includes the V1000/V900/V800/V700.

Targeted at Jobbers, Offset Printers, and in-house Print Service Providers (PSPs).

Statement from Canon India’s CEO Mr. Manabu Yamazaki stresses transformation in business printing needs.

First installation of imagePRESS V1350 in India at Prince Graphics, Mumbai.

Features include a print speed of 135 pages per minute, support for media up to 500gsm, and a duty cycle of up to 2.4 million A4 prints.

Equipped with a vacuum-feeding mechanism, advanced Print on Demand-Surface Rapid Fusing (POD-SURF) unit, and integrated cooling system.

Unparalleled precision with its best-in-class registration mechanism and a real-time MULTI-DAT color correction system.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO of Canon India, spoke about the introduction of the imagePRESS V series earlier this year and its positive reception. He stated, “Today, we expand the lineup with the launch of imagePRESS V1350. With its emphasis on speed, durability, and precision, this printer aims to evolve industry standards, enhancing the printing experience.”

Prince Graphics in Mumbai stands as the inaugural customer to unveil and employ the imagePRESS V1350. The owner, Rajesh Mandora, shared his experience with Canon and the new installation. He said, “We chose the Canon imagePRESS V1350 for its speed of 135 ppm, marking a 35% increase from our past production printers. Along with the Fiery Server and swift processing capabilities, it offers flexibility for various media types. Its features and the service support from Canon ensure a promising ROI, making it a central product for Prince Graphics.”

Details on the imagePRESS V1350:

eXtra Speed and Versatility:

The V1350 is a productivity powerhouse with its impressive printing speed and the standard EFI Hyper RIP. With media support up to 500gsm, its versatility is evident. The vacuum-feeding mechanism, advanced POD-SURF unit, and integrated cooling system support high-speed, uninterrupted printing.

eXtra Durability:

With the ability to handle up to 2.4 million A4 prints, the V1350 is prepared for intense printing demands.

Unmatched eXtra Precision:

The V1350 promises unmatched precision due to its superior registration mechanism and the real-time MULTI-DAT color correction system. It is adept at producing various high-quality applications while maintaining color consistency and registration alignment across diverse materials.