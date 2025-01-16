Zomato Recognized in FTSE4Good Index Series for ESG Excellence

Zomato, a leading online food ordering and delivery platform in India, has achieved a significant milestone by being included in the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series. This recognition highlights the company’s strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good Index, curated by FTSE Russell, evaluates companies worldwide on their ESG performance and is a trusted resource for responsible investment initiatives.

FTSE4Good: A Benchmark for ESG Performance

The FTSE4Good Index Series measures the performance of companies demonstrating excellence in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption, and Climate Change. Inclusion in the index reflects Zomato’s ability to meet rigorous environmental, social, and governance criteria, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices within the technology sub-sector (internet).

Zomato’s ESG Leadership

Zomato has emerged as a leader in the ESG space, ranking 1st in its category and scoring 3.7 out of 5. The breakdown includes Environment (2.4), Social (4), and Governance (5). The company also surpassed the industry average in crucial areas such as climate change, water security, human rights, labor standards, anti-corruption measures, and corporate governance.

Comments from Zomato’s Leadership

Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Zomato’s Chief Sustainability Officer, expressed pride in the company’s inclusion in the FTSE4Good global index. She highlighted that this recognition validates Zomato’s dedication to mitigating its environmental impacts while safeguarding stakeholders’ interests. Kumar emphasized that the company’s focus on sustainability aligns with its growth and profitability goals, reinforcing its mission of “better food for more people.”

Sustainability Goals for 2030

In January 2024, Zomato introduced an ambitious set of sustainability goals for 2030, reflecting its long-term commitment to a sustainable future. These goals, developed through stakeholder engagement and materiality assessments, focus on eight key themes tied to its vision.

Key targets include:

Achieving net-zero emissions across the food delivery value chain by 2033.

Supporting the growth of 300,000 restaurant businesses.

Empowering 1 million gig workers.

Providing 300 million nutritious meals to underserved communities.

These initiatives underscore Zomato’s dedication to addressing challenges like climate change, food waste, and social equity, ensuring environmental responsibility and ethical business practices remain integral to its operations.