Citroen Basalt Launched in India at ₹7.99 Lakh: Affordable Coupe SUV Challenges Tata Curvv

Citroen launches the Basalt, India's second Coupe SUV, starting at just ₹7.99 lakh. This stylish compact SUV offers a blend of coupe-like design, spacious interiors, and modern features, challenging the Tata Curvv. Explore its affordability, design, and performance today.

Citroen has expanded its Indian lineup with the launch of the Basalt, marking the country’s second Coupe SUV and the brand’s fifth offering overall. The Basalt joins the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross, carving its own niche in the compact SUV segment with the Tata Curvv as its primary competitor.

Citroen Basalt: Affordable Pricing Continues

Citroen maintains its strategy of competitive pricing with the Basalt, launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.99 lakh. Bookings are now open at Rs 11,001, with introductory prices valid until October 31, 2024. The brand’s affordability approach aims to drive sales in the growing SUV market.

Citroen Basalt: Stylish Color Palette

The Basalt is available in seven attractive color options, including five monotone choices: Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, and Garnet Red. Additionally, two dual-tone options are offered: Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof and Garnet Red with a Pearl Nera Black roof.

Citroen Basalt: Dimensions and Design

Sharing its platform with the C3 and C3 Aircross, the Basalt features a 2,651mm wheelbase and measures 4,252mm in length, 1,765mm in width, and 1,593mm in height. It offers a boot space of 470 liters and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Essentially a C3 Aircross with a coupe-style sloping roofline, the Basalt carries over similar design elements, including the headlamp setup, split V-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. It also shares the bumper and bonnet design with the C3 Aircross, further accentuated by a black roof and a shark-fin antenna. A silver skid plate at the rear and dual-tone alloy wheels complete the Basalt’s exterior look.

Citroen Basalt: Cabin Comfort and Features

Inside, the Basalt boasts a dual-tone beige and black interior color scheme. It features semi-leatherette seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Additional comforts include floor-mounted rear AC vents, contoured headrests, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The Basalt further enhances its appeal with LED projector headlights, adjustable thigh support for rear seats, and automatic climate control. Safety is addressed with six airbags, a rear parking camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Citroen Basalt: Powertrain

Powering the Basalt is a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine generating 110 hp. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission (190 Nm) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (205 Nm), offering a choice to suit different driving preferences.

Citroen India’s Vision

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India, expressed excitement about introducing India’s first mainstream SUV coupe. He highlighted the Basalt’s role in providing an accessible and sophisticated option in the growing midsized and compact SUV market.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, emphasized the Basalt’s careful crafting to deliver a driving experience previously associated with luxury segments. He believes the Basalt’s blend of style, comfort, and performance will resonate with customers and further strengthen Citroen’s presence in the Indian market.