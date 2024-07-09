CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Best Budget Smartphones Under ₹20,000?

I recently had the chance to check out both the CMF Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and I have to say, they both offer some pretty impressive features for their price point. But which one comes out on top? Let’s dive into a head-to-head comparison to find out.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nord CE 4 Lite: Design and Build

The CMF Phone 1 definitely has a more premium feel with its glass front and the option for either a plastic or silicone polymer back. The silicone polymer back, which feels like eco leather, adds a touch of sophistication. Plus, I love the fact that the back cover is user-replaceable. This gives it a bit of a Nothing Phone (1) vibe, which is a definite plus in my book. The phone also feels solid in the hand, weighing in at 197g. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, while still sleek and stylish, sticks with a more standard glass front and plastic frame and back construction.

One thing to note is that the CMF Phone 1 has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Nord CE 4 Lite boasts a slightly better IP54 rating. So, if you’re prone to spills or getting caught in the rain, the Nord CE 4 Lite might be the safer bet.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nord CE 4 Lite: Display

Both phones sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and gaming super smooth. They also both offer HDR10+ support for vibrant colors and deep blacks. However, the CMF Phone 1‘s display can hit a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which is significantly brighter than the Nord CE 4 Lite’s 1200 nits. That means better visibility in direct sunlight, which is always a plus in my book.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nord CE 4 Lite: Performance

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, while the Nord CE 4 Lite runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G. On paper, the Dimensity 7300 seems to have the edge with its more powerful octa-core CPU and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. In real-world use, both phones handled everyday tasks and even some light gaming with ease, but I did notice that the CMF Phone 1 felt a bit snappier when multitasking and running more demanding apps.

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Camera

Both phones feature a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. I was really impressed with the image quality from both, especially in well-lit conditions. Photos were sharp, colors were accurate, and there was a good amount of detail. The CMF Phone 1 does have the advantage of being able to record 4K video at 30fps, while the Nord CE 4 Lite is limited to 1080p at 30fps. For selfies, both phones offer a 16MP front-facing camera, and I found the results to be pretty similar in terms of quality.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nord CE 4 Lite: Battery and Charging

The CMF Phone 1 houses a 5000 mAh battery, and while the Nord CE 4 Lite’s 5110 mAh battery is slightly larger, the CMF Phone 1 offers faster charging with its 33W wired charging, compared to the Nord CE 4 Lite’s 80W. However, OnePlus claims that the Nord CE 4 Lite can go from 1% to 100% in just 50 minutes, which is incredibly fast. In my own testing, the CMF Phone 1 easily lasted me a full day on a single charge with moderate use, and I expect the Nord CE 4 Lite to perform similarly.

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Other Features

The CMF Phone 1 comes with some unique features like the ability to swap out the back cover and a user-friendly interface that reminds me a bit of Nothing OS. It also has a handy reverse wired charging feature, so you can use it to charge other devices in a pinch. The Nord CE 4 Lite has a few tricks up its sleeve too, like stereo speakers for a more immersive audio experience and NFC support for contactless payments. It also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a nice touch for those who still prefer wired headphones.

CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Price

The CMF Phone 1 starts at ₹15,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite starts at ₹19,999. This makes the CMF Phone 1 a more budget-friendly option, but it’s worth noting that the Nord CE 4 Lite does come with some additional features that might justify the higher price tag.

Conclusion

Choosing between the CMF Phone 1 and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite really comes down to personal preference. If you prioritize a brighter display, faster performance, and a more premium design, the CMF Phone 1 might be the way to go. But if you value things like stereo speakers, NFC, a slightly bigger battery, and insanely fast charging, then the Nord CE 4 Lite could be the better choice for you.

Either way, you're getting a great phone that offers a lot of bang for your buck. Both phones have their strengths and weaknesses, so it's important to weigh your priorities and choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences.