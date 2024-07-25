Panasonic Unveils Advanced Video Door Phones for Enhanced Home Security in India

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) introduces a cutting-edge range of Video Door Phones designed for both Indian real-estate builders and individual homeowners. These innovative security solutions aim to enhance safety and convenience in modern living spaces.

Diverse Range Tailored for Varying Needs

The new lineup includes Analogue, Hybrid, and IP-integrated models: VL-VA514, VL-SA74, VL-SA611, VL-SA72, and VL-SA71. Each model is engineered with weather and vandal-proof ratings, ensuring durability and reliability.

Advanced Technology for Uncompromising Security

Panasonic’s Video Door Phones incorporate state-of-the-art technology, offering high-definition video quality for clear visitor identification, even in low-light conditions. Two-way communication allows residents to interact with visitors remotely. Select models offer smart features such as remote access via a mobile app, alarm sensor integration, and motion detection alerts.

Key Models and Features

VL-VA514: Versatile multi-floor system with hands-free video intercom, color night vision, and RFID card unlock support.

VL-SA74: Comprehensive IP solution with a 7-inch color screen, room-to-room intercom, Wi-Fi connectivity, and mobile app access.

VL-SA611: Hybrid model with hands-free video intercom, multiple unit support, SD card storage, and real-time monitoring via app.

VL-SA72: Reliable system with analog CCTV integration, 100-image storage, and electric lock integration.

VL-SA71: Essential model with room-to-room intercom, electric lock integration, and weatherproof design.

Seamless Integration and Modern Design

Panasonic’s Video Door Phones are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing security systems and smart home ecosystems. Their sleek and modern aesthetics complement contemporary architectural styles.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Panasonic is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving security needs of its customers. With this new range of Video Door Phones, Panasonic aims to redefine home security in India, offering residents peace of mind and enhanced safety.