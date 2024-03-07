Crossbeats Launches Everest Smartwatch for Adventure Enthusiasts

Sovan Mandal
March 7, 2024

Crossbeats has introduced the Everest Smartwatch, aimed at adventure enthusiasts seeking a blend of rugged durability and smart technology. The smartwatch comes equipped with a variety of features designed to enhance outdoor experiences and fitness tracking.

Key Highlights:

  • Equipped with an advanced bio sensor chipset for monitoring vital health metrics.
  • Offers up to 7 days of usage and 30 days of standby with a 320mAh battery.
  • Features over 100 sports modes for a comprehensive fitness tracking experience.
  • Includes smart functionalities like remote camera control, music playback, and Bluetooth calling.

Crossbeats announced the debut of its Everest Smartwatch on March 7, 2024, marking the company’s first product launch of the year. Available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999, the smartwatch is designed for those who love the outdoors, offering a sturdy build with Titanium finish bezels and a metal aluminum frame. It is built to withstand dust, shock, and moisture, making it suitable for harsh environments.

The smartwatch boasts a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED Display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and 850 nits of brightness, ensuring visibility in bright sunlight. It also features an advanced biosensor chipset capable of accurately monitoring health metrics like blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep patterns, and heart rate.

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats, stated, “The Everest Smartwatch is designed to meet the needs of adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, combining rugged design with advanced health-tracking features and intelligent functionalities. It serves as an indispensable companion for those seeking to explore the great outdoors.”

The smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes, providing users with a variety of options to track their fitness progress and stay motivated. Additional smart features include remote camera control, music playback, reminders, and Bluetooth calling, aiming to integrate seamlessly into the user’s daily routine.

Available on leading marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, the Everest Smartwatch aims to redefine fitness tracking and lifestyle management for users worldwide. For more information about Crossbeats and its products, visit their official website.

Sovan Mandal

With a keen editorial eye and a passion for technology, Sovan plays a crucial role in shaping the content at PC-Tablet. His expertise ensures that every article meets the highest standards of quality, relevance, and accuracy, making him an indispensable member of our editorial team. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

