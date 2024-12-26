Debunking Myths: Samsung One UI 7 and Fast Charging Issues Explained

Uncover the truth behind fast charging issues with Samsung One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 series. Learn quick fixes and settings adjustments.

Recent updates to Samsung’s One UI 7 have raised concerns among users, particularly with the fast charging functionality on the Galaxy S24 series. Reports indicate that after upgrading to the One UI 7 Beta, some users experienced reduced charging speeds, contrary to the expectations set by Samsung’s advanced fast charging capabilities.

Understanding Fast Charging on the Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 is designed to support 25W fast charging, while the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra models elevate this with up to 45W of blazing fast charging. However, discrepancies in charging speeds post-update have puzzled users. This issue primarily stems from the fast charging settings, which may be disabled by default after the update.

Simple Steps to Enable Fast Charging

To ensure your device charges quickly, follow these straightforward steps:

Open Settings : Begin by accessing the “Settings” app on your Galaxy device.

: Begin by accessing the “Settings” app on your Galaxy device. Go to Battery and Device Care : Navigate down to and select “Battery and Device Care.”

: Navigate down to and select “Battery and Device Care.” Access Battery Settings : Inside, tap on “Charging settings.”

: Inside, tap on “Charging settings.” Enable Fast Charging: Here, you’ll find options to enable Fast charging. Make sure the toggles for Fast charging are turned to the “On” position.

Troubleshooting Charging Equipment

If adjusting the settings does not resolve the charging speed issue, it’s advisable to inspect your charging equipment. Try using a different charger and cable to determine if they are the cause of slow charging. While it’s tempting to use third-party products, sticking with genuine accessories can extend your device’s lifespan and ensure optimal performance.

Beta Updates: Proceed with Caution

The nature of Beta firmware means it can often lead to unexpected issues like performance degradation or increased battery drain. It is generally recommended to install such updates on a secondary device. If fast and efficient performance is critical for you, waiting for the stable release of the update may be the best course of action.