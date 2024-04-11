Dell Launches AI-Powered Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus in India

Discover the launch of Dell's AI-powered Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus in India - the latest in gaming and creative computing, featuring advanced technology for unparalleled experiences.

Dell Technologies has rolled out its latest lineup of AI-capable laptops in India, featuring advanced technology aimed at gamers, productivity enthusiasts, and general users alike. The launch includes the much-anticipated Alienware m16 R2 and Inspiron 14 Plus, alongside high-end XPS models, all equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and integrated AI features.

The Alienware m16 R2 stands out with its compact design, which is 15% smaller than its predecessor, ensuring portability without compromising on performance. It boasts up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The laptop features a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 14% larger trackpad, and AI integration to optimize performance and efficiency. A unique ‘Stealth Mode’ reduces fan noise and turns off the lighting for quiet environments. The starting price for the Alienware m16 R2 in India is Rs 1,49,999.

On the other hand, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is engineered to serve both gaming enthusiasts and professionals looking for a powerful yet portable laptop. It boasts Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and a suite of AI-driven features, including a FHD webcam with AI noise reduction and auto-framing for video calls. The Inspiron 14 Plus also offers a 16:10 aspect ratio display with 2.2K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and an ExpressCharge feature promising up to 80% charge in just an hour. Its durable build is certified for rugged use under various environmental conditions. The price for this versatile laptop starts at Rs 1,05,999, making it an attractive option for users seeking advanced features in a durable package​

These launches are part of Dell’s efforts to integrate AI technologies into their devices, aiming to enhance user experiences across various aspects. The new laptops will be available for purchase later this month through various retail channels​.