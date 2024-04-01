Dragon’s Dogma 2 Patch Update: Crucial Fixes and New Features Roll Out

Dragon's Dogma 2 rolls out a major patch fixing critical issues, introducing new game start options, graphical settings for a better player experience.

In a move to address some of the most vocal criticisms since its launch, “Dragon’s Dogma 2” has introduced a significant patch update aimed at enhancing the player experience across all platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This update brings a mixture of bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and new gameplay options, responding directly to player feedback and technical issues that have marred the game’s initial reception.

Key updates include the introduction of an option to start a new game even when save data already exists, addressing a surprising oversight in the game’s initial release. This fix allows players the flexibility to begin anew without the need to tamper with existing saves, offering a fresh start for those seeking to explore different choices or strategies​.

For those on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Capcom has rolled out additional graphics settings, giving players the option to toggle motion blur and ray tracing effects. This customization aims to provide a more tailored visual experience, though it’s noted that these changes won’t immediately impact frame rates significantly. The patch also introduces a choice between a variable frame rate or capping it at 30fps, catering to player preferences for either smoother performance or consistent visuals​.

Steam users haven’t been left out, with improvements to graphics quality when NVIDIA’s DLSS super resolution is enabled and fixes for model quality issues under certain settings. This indicates Capcom’s commitment to enhancing visual fidelity and performance across the board​​.

Furthermore, the patch increases the availability of “Art of Metamorphosis” items in Pawn Guilds to 99, allowing players more freedom to customize their characters’ appearance. Another significant tweak makes the quest for acquiring a personal dwelling available earlier in the game, facilitating a better progression flow​.

While specific dates for these updates weren’t provided, Capcom’s communication suggests these patches are part of a series of planned improvements aimed at addressing the game’s performance issues and enriching the overall gameplay experience. This move is seen as a step toward regaining player trust and enhancing the longevity of “Dragon’s Dogma 2” in the competitive gaming landscape​.